Canadian Startup Rolls Out First Electric Snowmobiles for Eco-Friendly Winter Adventures

Winter holidays are all about adrenaline-pumping winter sports, for the more adventurous folks out there. The green wave has definitely hit this sector as well, but it’s still in the early stages. One of the companies that’s exclusively dedicated to bringing electric vehicles on the power sports market has reached a milestone – its first electric snowmobiles have rolled off the assembly line.
Ever since the Tesla phenomenon starting making waves, there were all sorts of startups that wanted to become the Tesla of this or that. In this case, the three co-founders of the Canadian company Taiga Motors were inspired by Elon Musk’s revolutionary concepts and wanted to create something similar for the world of snowmobiles. Four years after the it first presented the idea of building electric snowmobiles, the startup has successfully completed the build of its first batch.
Earlier this year, Taiga Motors was proudly announcing that it had already exceeded 100 fleet pre-orders for its future range. One of the three available models is the Atlas Crossover that can hit 62 mph (100 kph) in less than three seconds, and cut through the snow with its 180 HP. Its high-performance battery is supposed to keep it going strong for 87 miles (140 km), and can be recharged up to 80% in 20 minutes.
Getting to this point wasn’t easy. All throughout 2021, Taiga has been working on improving efficiency when it comes to various elements of the manufacturing process, including battery automation, chassis systems and connected platforms. At its 130,000 square feet facility in Montreal, the company has been ramping up production.
Apart from snowmobiles, it’s also offering electric speedboats and innovative off-road charging stations. Recently, it has installed the first ones, with Level 2 chargers and Level 3 DC fast chargers, on a trail located in the Mauricie and Lanaudiere regions, in Quebec. This became the world’s first long-distance snowmobile trail with access to chargers.
The first Taiga electric snowmobiles are expected to be delivered to customers in early 2022, after the final official approvals are secured.
