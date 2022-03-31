Canada Hits the Brakes on Gas-Powered Passenger Cars, Will Ban Them Altogether by 2035

Governments around the world have announced plans to limit sales of combustion-engine cars while setting different time targets for this. Canada is one of the latest to announce such plans with its Emissions Reduction Plan release.
A lot of people still consider electric vehicles as a gimmick and sometimes not even “real cars” as we discovered from some spirited comment exchanges across this website. And yet, the time is nigh for electric vehicles to gain more prominence in sales.
There are many countries, especially in Europe, where the sales of internal combustion vehicles will be banned in the not-so-distant future. It's usually 2050, 2040, or even 2030 because we all like round numbers. In the U.S., states like New York and Washington have announced banning ICE vehicles by 2035 and 2030, respectively. But there can’t be a complete ban in 2030 and business as usual until then, so you see the plans are already in motion.
Canada is one of the latest joining the ranks of countries to ban sales of combustion engine cars. According to the Emissions Reduction Plan, the Canadian government will gradually enforce the ban. This means that by 2026 more than 20% of the passenger cars sold in the country will be electric. By 2030 this percentage will increase to 60% to reach 100% in 2035.
The broader plan includes several sectors that would need to step up decarbonization plans, and the transportation sector is only a small part of this plan. It is therefore hard to tell if these figures refer to one make’s product mix or the volume of cars sold, we assume it is the latter. Long term, the higher goal is to reduce emissions to 40 to 45 percent below 2005 levels by 2030 and reach net zero by 2050.
The plan also acknowledges the transportation sector will face difficulties meeting the goals and that’s why the medium-duty and heavy-duty vehicles will have a more forgiving schedule. Only 35% of these vehicles would have to be electric by 2035 and 100 percent of a “subset” of those vehicles by 2040.
Canadian plan also involves offering 1.7 billion CAD (about 1.36 billion USD) to extend incentives for buying electric cars and other zero-emission vehicles. Under the current federal program, Canadians can receive up to 5,000 CAD (4,010 USD) rebates for EVs, plug-in hybrids, and hydrogen fuel cell cars, depending on price and configuration. Some provinces, such as British Columbia and Nova Scotia, also offer their own incentives.
