Can Your PC Handle Star Wars Outlaws at 4K Ultra Settings?

Parts of the initial gameplay videos showed Star Wars Outlaws in an unflattering light. Fortunately, the latest in-game videos aim to prove that Ubisoft's latest intergalactic entry is more akin to Red Dead Redemption II and Uncharted. But instead of witty one-liners, rusty revolvers, and horse carriages from the Wild West, Outlaws has speeder bikes, spaceships, and laser blasters. Not to mention that the Dead Eye targeting gameplay mechanic from Splinter Cell: Conviction or Assassin's Creed Mirage is also present in Star Wars Outlaws.
Setting aside the scruffy-looking PS3 explosion effects from previous gameplay videos, Ubisoft recently released an hour-long video for streamers, press, and what have you, where the game looks stunning during certain scenes.
Using your trusty Millennium Falcon-like Trailblazer, an EML 850 light freighter from the time of the Republic Era's Clone Wars, you will travel from gorgeous planet to gorgeous planet. Space combat seems a tad boring, but maybe that's because the enemy from the scene at minute 16:34 from the video below is more stationary than mobile. In a dog fight, things seem to pick up, and you will have to use evasive maneuvers and more than one type of attack.
The marvelous sceneries you'll encounter while riding your S57 Cardinal speeder bike vary from your average Old West-looking plains to gorgeous water-filled mountain areas, derelict space stations worthy of Dead Space, snow-riddled cities, alien planets with superb vistas, and familiar cantinas. And yes, you can use Kay's "Adrenaline Rush" ability in a high-speed bike chase, which is eerie similar to RDR's Dead Eye system.
Ubisoft is cutting it close with the PC requirements, as the official August 30 release date is only a month away, but nonetheless, here they are. Oh, and it goes without saying that your operating system needs to be Windows 10 or Windows 11 (64-bit) with DirectX 12.
Minimum
Recommended
High
Ultra
The 1080p at 60 fps Recommended settings, which require an Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT, are identical to Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, so again, nothing out of the ordinary. Both titles were built using Ubisoft's Snowdrop game engine, and Avatar is stunning on PC. If Star Wars Outlaws ends up looking at least as good, then it's all justified, even though players are the ones stuck with the bill at the end.
Star Wars Outlaws is out on August 30 on PC and current-gen console like PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. The Standard Edition is 70 bucks, the Gold Edition will set you back 110 US dollars, and the Ultimate Edition costs $130. The latter two versions contain three days of Early Access, the Season Pass, and other vanity items.
If you don't want to spend all that cash on it, there's always the $18-a-month Ubisoft+ Premium subscription service on PC and Xbox Series X|S consoles. Sadly, it's not available on the PlayStation ecosystem. The membership will also include Assassin's Creed Shadows, out on November 15, so if you think you have enough time to finish them both, simply wait and get them both for 18 bucks.
Using your trusty Millennium Falcon-like Trailblazer, an EML 850 light freighter from the time of the Republic Era's Clone Wars, you will travel from gorgeous planet to gorgeous planet. Space combat seems a tad boring, but maybe that's because the enemy from the scene at minute 16:34 from the video below is more stationary than mobile. In a dog fight, things seem to pick up, and you will have to use evasive maneuvers and more than one type of attack.
The marvelous sceneries you'll encounter while riding your S57 Cardinal speeder bike vary from your average Old West-looking plains to gorgeous water-filled mountain areas, derelict space stations worthy of Dead Space, snow-riddled cities, alien planets with superb vistas, and familiar cantinas. And yes, you can use Kay's "Adrenaline Rush" ability in a high-speed bike chase, which is eerie similar to RDR's Dead Eye system.
The game looks like a combination of Red Dead Redemption II and Uncharted, that took place "A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away..." If the developers manage to pull it off properly, this isn't a bad thing.
Ubisoft is cutting it close with the PC requirements, as the official August 30 release date is only a month away, but nonetheless, here they are. Oh, and it goes without saying that your operating system needs to be Windows 10 or Windows 11 (64-bit) with DirectX 12.
Minimum
- CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 3600 @ 3.6 GHz, Intel Core i7-8700K @ 3.70 GHz, or better
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 (6 GB), AMD RX 5600XT (6 GB), Intel Arc A750 (8 GB, with ReBAR on) or better
- RAM Memory: 16 GB (dual-channel mode)
- Storage: 65 GB SSD
- Resolution: 1080P, 30 FPS, LOW graphics preset with upscaler set to Quality
Recommended
- CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 5600X @ 3.7 GHz, Intel Core i5-10400 @ 2.9 GHz, or better
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti (8 GB), AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT (12 GB) or better
- RAM Memory: 16 GB (dual-channel mode)
- Storage: 65 GB SSD
- Resolution: 1080P, 60 FPS, HIGH graphics preset with upscaler set to Quality
High
- CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 5800X @ 3.8 GHz or Intel Core i5-11600K @ 3.9 GHz or better
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 (10 GB)/NVidia GeForce RTX 4070 (12GB), AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT (16 GB) or better
- RAM Memory: 16 GB (dual-channel mode)
- Storage: 65 GB SSD
- Resolution: 1440P, 60 FPS, HIGH graphics preset with upscaler set to Quality
Ultra
- CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D @ 3.4 GHz or Intel Core i7-12700K @ 3.8 GHz
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 (16 GB), AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX (24 GB) or better
- RAM Memory: 16 GB (dual-channel mode)
- Storage: 65 GB SSD
- Resolution: 2160p, 60 FPS, ULTRA graphics preset with upscaler set to Quality
Judging by these requirements, it doesn't seem to differ from other similar modern-day titles. Almost every current AAA video game requires an RTX 4080 to run at 4K at 60 fps Ultra Settings. The 3080 or 4070 for the High 1440p at 60 fps requirements seems a bit extreme, but we are talking a current-gen only open-world experience, so let's hope it's justified in the end.
The 1080p at 60 fps Recommended settings, which require an Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT, are identical to Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, so again, nothing out of the ordinary. Both titles were built using Ubisoft's Snowdrop game engine, and Avatar is stunning on PC. If Star Wars Outlaws ends up looking at least as good, then it's all justified, even though players are the ones stuck with the bill at the end.
Star Wars Outlaws is out on August 30 on PC and current-gen console like PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. The Standard Edition is 70 bucks, the Gold Edition will set you back 110 US dollars, and the Ultimate Edition costs $130. The latter two versions contain three days of Early Access, the Season Pass, and other vanity items.
If you don't want to spend all that cash on it, there's always the $18-a-month Ubisoft+ Premium subscription service on PC and Xbox Series X|S consoles. Sadly, it's not available on the PlayStation ecosystem. The membership will also include Assassin's Creed Shadows, out on November 15, so if you think you have enough time to finish them both, simply wait and get them both for 18 bucks.