Can Your PC Handle Star Wars Outlaws at 4K Ultra Settings?

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 3600 @ 3.6 GHz, Intel Core i7-8700K @ 3.70 GHz, or better

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 (6 GB), AMD RX 5600XT (6 GB), Intel Arc A750 (8 GB, with ReBAR on) or better

RAM Memory: 16 GB (dual-channel mode)

Storage: 65 GB SSD

Resolution: 1080P, 30 FPS, LOW graphics preset with upscaler set to Quality

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 5600X @ 3.7 GHz, Intel Core i5-10400 @ 2.9 GHz, or better

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti (8 GB), AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT (12 GB) or better

Resolution: 1080P, 60 FPS, HIGH graphics preset with upscaler set to Quality

CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 5800X @ 3.8 GHz or Intel Core i5-11600K @ 3.9 GHz or better

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 (10 GB)/NVidia GeForce RTX 4070 (12GB), AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT (16 GB) or better

Resolution: 1440P, 60 FPS, HIGH graphics preset with upscaler set to Quality

CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D @ 3.4 GHz or Intel Core i7-12700K @ 3.8 GHz

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 (16 GB), AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX (24 GB) or better

Resolution: 2160p, 60 FPS, ULTRA graphics preset with upscaler set to Quality

RecommendedHighUltraJudging by these requirements, it doesn't seem to differ from other similar modern-day titles. Almost every current AAA video game requires an RTX 4080 to run at 4K at 60 fps Ultra Settings. The 3080 or 4070 for the High 1440p at 60 fps requirements seems a bit extreme, but we are talking a current-gen only open-world experience, so let's hope it's justified in the end.The 1080p at 60 fps Recommended settings, which require an Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT, are identical to Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, so again, nothing out of the ordinary. Both titles were built using Ubisoft's Snowdrop game engine, and Avatar is stunning on PC. If Star Wars Outlaws ends up looking at least as good, then it's all justified, even though players are the ones stuck with the bill at the end.Star Wars Outlaws is out on August 30 on PC and current-gen console like PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. The Standard Edition is 70 bucks, the Gold Edition will set you back 110 US dollars, and the Ultimate Edition costs $130. The latter two versions contain three days of Early Access, the Season Pass, and other vanity items.If you don't want to spend all that cash on it, there's always the $18-a-month Ubisoft+ Premium subscription service on PC and Xbox Series X|S consoles. Sadly, it's not available on the PlayStation ecosystem. The membership will also include Assassin's Creed Shadows, out on November 15, so if you think you have enough time to finish them both, simply wait and get them both for 18 bucks.