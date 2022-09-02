Can You Legally Use the HOV Lane While Pregnant? The Police Said No, but a Judge Agreed

A Texas woman named Brandy Bottone used the HOV lane while alone in the car. The Police stopped her and handed the driver ticket for not respecting the law. She claimed that being pregnant gives her the right to use the HOV lane because two people are traveling in the same vehicle, even if only one seat is occupied. The officers didn’t agree. However, a judge did. Now, she was recently issued another ticket for the same reason. Here’s what you need to know.

6 photos