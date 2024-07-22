Can't Stop, Won't Stop: Google Maps Rival Gets More New Features on CarPlay

I'm certain that many people consider Google Maps irreplaceable, but it's not a secret that some users would rapidly jump ship if they found a worthy alternative.
Magic Earth has never been credited with big chances to replace Google Maps, but the impressive number of updates the app gets regularly makes it a more compelling alternative, especially on Apple devices.
The latest update, which landed only a few days after another big release, improved the experience with Magic Earth on CarPlay. The dev team added route waypoints on CarPlay, allowing Apple users to remove them directly from the infotainment screen. Like on the iPhone, the entire list of waypoints is now available on CarPlay, so users can remove any entry without picking up the mobile device.
Magic Earth says it also introduced stability improvements for the experience with Apple devices, including on CarPlay when navigation is enabled.
Version 8.1.3 was released only a few days after the parent company rolled out the highly anticipated Apple Watch support. In addition to iPhones and CarPlay, Magic Earth can now run on your wrist thanks to the Apple Watch, so you can get turn-by-turn guidance without unlocking the phone.
As anyone would expect, the Apple Watch integration isn't necessarily aimed at drivers, albeit it also integrates with CarPlay to start and stop a route from the wrist. However, the new features come with an increased focus on hiking and biking so that users can see the steepness percentage, total climbing, charts with elevation and distance, and weather at their destination.
Magic Earth keeps expanding at a fast pace, and if you've been keeping an eye on my coverage for the app, you probably know that its main selling point is the increased focus on privacy. The parent company promises that no data is collected from your device, so it doesn't trade in or sell your personal information because it doesn't have anything to sell in the first place.
Otherwise, Magic Earth hopes to convince Google Maps users to give it a try with offline maps powered by OpenStreetMap, 3D and satellite maps, real-time traffic information, public transportation integration, and weather information for your favorite locations.
Magic Earth also integrates several new-generation features powered by your iPhone, including driver assistance warnings, dash cam support, lane departure warnings, and forward collision warnings. However, all these features are available only when you install your iPhone in a dedicated holder on the windshield so it can see the road ahead.
Magic Earth is free of charge, so if you're not sure if it can replace Google Maps, you can just give it a try without paying a single cent. It supports any iPhone running at least iOS 15, so you can also install it on older smartphones.
