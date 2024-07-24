Can't Ask for More: Very Original 1979 Pontiac Trans Am Emerges With Only 10K Miles

The 1979 model year was the icing on the cake for the Trans Am, as the model introduced by Pontiac one decade earlier reached record sales.
Trans Am sales surpassed the 117K threshold, dominating the Firebird series and confirming for one more year that customers in the States loved the sportier experience more than the base package on the other models in the lineup.
Pontiac sold only 38K base Firebirds in 1979, while the Esprit accounted for only 30K units. The Formula was the least compelling model this year, with its sales getting close to 25K units.
Most Trans Ams left the factory with an automatic transmission, and only approximately 11,600 units used a manual transmission.
The 1979 Trans Am in these photos rolled off the assembly lines with an L37 301 (4.9-liter) V8 engine paired with an automatic transmission. The same engine is believed to still be in the car, and as anyone can determine by inspecting the photos in the gallery, it likely starts, runs, and drives like on day one.
However, it's unclear if the engine has ever been rebuilt, as the owner doesn't share such information on Craigslist. What we do know is that the car still comes with the original interior, the build sheet, and very low mileage, possibly as the Trans Am spent many years sitting in storage. You should contact the owner and ask for more information before arranging an in-person or third-party inspection to check everything live.
I wouldn't be surprised to hear that this Trans Am has already been restored, but the owner says the car still wears 90% of the original paint. This means the vehicle has already received some fixes, possibly to resolve the occasional spots of rust, which are perfectly normal for a car this old. However, the listing doesn't answer the big questions, and while I admit it's a must-see Trans Am for someone planning to get a Pontiac collectible, obtaining more details is critical before making an offer.
The numbers on the clock are probably one of the biggest selling points. The owner says the car has only 10K miles, which supports the idea that the car spent a long time sitting in the same place. It's unclear if the mileage is original, but if the car has never been restored, it's probably the real deal – this is another tidbit that must be investigated thoroughly.
The selling price makes sense, considering this Trans Am might check many big boxes for a rare and low-mile collectible. The owner expects to get $39,000 for the car, and if you want to see it live, you can find it in Pittsburgh. Transportation shouldn't be required, considering its fantastic shape.
