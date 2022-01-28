Can This DIY Guru Finally Get an Abandoned Airplane Started After 20 Years?

More on this:

1 Shadows Make F-16 Fighting Falcons Look Serene on Florida Sunrise Backdrop

2 This Hangar Takes Old Warplanes and Restores Them to Museum Condition, X-Wing Makes Cameo

3 Used Gulfstream G200 Jet Looks Like Eddie Van Halen’s Guitar, Costs Less Than a New Chiron

4 Hybrid-Electric Plane Can Reduce NOx Emissions by 95%, MIT Says It Could Work

5 Polished P-51 Mustang and F4U Corsair Used to Film Epic Watch Commercial