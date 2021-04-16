Can Hyundai's Santa Cruz Convince Potential Midsize Truck Buyers to Go Smaller?

Although Hyundai describes the upcoming Santa Cruz as a Sport Adventure Vehicle to avoid upsetting traditional truck buyers, few will call it that. Regardless of how it will be referred to, the South Korean carmaker hopes it persuade some potential mid-size truck customers to choose its new vehicle instead.
The new Santa Cruz is taller than a passenger car, comes with a 4.3-foot (1.3-meter) bed, so people will called it a pickup truck, even though some might disagree. Honda already set the precedent with its unibody-constructed Ridgeline, which was eventually accepted as a legitimate truck.
Yes, the Santa Cruz is smaller, but along with the future Ford Maverick, it will probably revive the compact truck segment pioneered by the Subaru Baja nearly two decades ago.
Hyundai hopes that this new model will be a lot more successful than the aforementioned Subaru by convincing potential Toyota Tacoma, Nissan Frontier, or Honda Ridgeline customers to opt for something smaller instead. What It Has to Offer
Santa Cruz will be available in two powertrain choices. The first is a naturally aspirated 2.5-liter inline-four good for 191 hp and 181 lb-ft (245 Nm) of torque. Those who want more power can opt for a turbocharged four-cylinder with the same displacement that makes 281 hp and 311 lb-ft (422 Nm) of torque.
An eight-speed automatic will be paired to the standard engine, while the latter will get an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic that also adds paddle shifters behind the steering wheel.
Both engine options will be offered with FWD or AWD, just like the 2022 Tucson that uses the same underpinnings.
That leads us to the suspension, which features a strut design in the front and a multilink setup for the rear wheels, resulting in a fully independent system.
With the tailgate down, the bed’s size increases to almost 6 feet (1.8 meters) which is more than enough to load up a mountain bike or two and some camping gear.
In terms of towing capacity, models fitted with the standard 2.5-liter engine can tug up to 3,500 pounds (1,588 kg), while the turbocharged AWD model takes it to midsize truck territory, with a maximum rating of 5,000 pounds (2,268 kg).
The interior is also worth mentioning as it’s very well designed. It comes with loads of tech features, yet because of the vehicle’s compact size, rear passengers won’t have too much legroom. Is That Enough to Persuade Potential Mid-Size Truck Buyers To Go Smaller?
suspension and unibody construction should also provide better handling.
Its small bed is more than adequate for a weekend escape, as it can be used to haul a mountain bike, surfboard, or camping equipment with ease. The towing capacity is also enough to compete with most midsize trucks, especially when equipped with the turbocharged engine and AWD.
I don’t believe it will convince many potential Ridgeline owners because it doesn’t offer any major advantages over Honda’s larger truck. Yet, for those who would have spent money on an entry-level Tacoma, Frontier, or Ranger for the occasional camping trip or surf session, the 2022 Santa Cruz is a great alternative.
