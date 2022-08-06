Can an All-Electric 469-HP Audi Defeat Great Public Transport? Well, It Depends

This summer’s properly hot. But that’s not going to stop many Americans and Europeans from traveling. After all, the movement restrictions we’ve all been through have made quite an impact. Almost everyone’s quenching for some new experiences.
But let’s presume the numerous scientific discoveries about climate change, the global bad news about the environment, and the need to shrink your carbon footprint have convinced you it’s time to switch. So, what can you choose? Rather than picking a traditional internal combustion engine car or bus to visit the places you want to see, you could buy or rent an EV or go by train. But which is faster, more convenient, and more comfortable?
That’s what Car Throttle is answering in their latest video. The boys embark on a journey that takes them from London to Paris in what looks like a nostalgic Top Gear approach. A part of the team uses an EV, while one guy alone must go by train. More specifically, the car is a 2022 Audi e-tron GT, and the public transport is represented by Eurostar.Plenty of options, but what to pick?
The four-door Porsche Taycan-inspired Audi pumps out 469 HP (475 PS) at any given moment or 522 HP (529 PS) when launch control is enabled. With an MSRP that has changed from $99,000 in 2021 to $102,400 in 2022, this EV is not meant for everyone. There aren’t that many people willing to spend so much for a first-of-its-kind Audi.
kW stations. For that privilege, you’ll pay $0.83 (£0.69) per kWh or $0.42 (£0.35) per kWh if you have a monthly membership active. A full charge is going to cost you $70.5 (£58.4) or $35.7 (£29.5), considering the vehicle has an 85-kWh useable battery.
On the other hand, the Eurostar is no slouch. The lowest fare available at the time of writing is $235 (£195) but the price can drop considerably if you’re booking in advance. The journey from London to Paris takes about two hours during which a total distance of 212 mi (342 km) is covered. The train can accommodate exactly 750 people on a single trip and reaches speeds of up to 100 mph (160 kph) while inside the tunnel. After it gets above ground, it can travel at a maximum speed of 186 mph (300 kph). All this makes Eurostar a more convenient way of traveling from the UK to France and vice versa than, let’s say, flying.
On a funny note, the driver of the Audi must take the train to leave the UK. Their option, however, is the Eurotunnel Le Shuttle. It takes car owners from Folkestone to Calais in a little over half an hour. Besides the fast-charging costs, embarking on this public transport method carries a cost that starts from $105 (£87) and can climb up to $324 (£269) per vehicle.
By now, things are looking in favor of public transport. Who wouldn’t like to travel from one country to another just by hopping on a train and crossing an underwater channel in as little as approximately two hours? But that’s not the complete story.Who’s feeling properly adventurous?
The Car Throttle test begins with one person getting inside the luxurious Audi, while the other one has to find the train station. The journey begins comfortably for the car owner, but the public transport user already is met with an obstacle – the elevators are not working. He’s forced to use the stairs.
The Audi e-tron GT is already out and about through London and the driver starts calculating how much charge time is needed to make it to Paris. Turning the A/C on already slashes a couple of miles, so he must be careful.
On the other side, the pedestrian is trying to make his way through the scorching heat, and, being in the UK, it also starts raining out of nowhere. That’s not going to make anyone happy. Being sweaty and wet at the beginning of a trip is not such a good start.
Once inside the train, the public transport user is comfortable and sheltered until he reached Paris, but the Audi driver must stop twice to recharge the battery, even though only one stop was anticipated initially. That’s because he’s met with connectivity issues. Since the UK left the EU roaming charges apply. But a stroke of bad luck also makes the charging station unusable, so he must find another one. This takes precious time and gives the public transport user a bit of advantage.
At the end of the day, the Audi must be parked and that takes some extra minutes since Paris is crowded. Meanwhile, the other man got off the train and had to make it on foot to the Eiffel tower.
The two very soon meet. That’s when they find out the harsh truth: in this instance, the train user wins. But was all the hassle and the running around worth it? You tell us. What would you have picked?
