Can a Vehicle Be Tougher Than This Bronco?

ST represents an engineering group devoted to projects that can have applications in a number of domains, from the aerospace and marine industries, to defense and public security, digital technologies and, not least, environmental engineering solutions. The company's roots can be traced back decades ago, to 1967.
The company was set up in response to the demand to support Singapore’s national defense. It started out by producing M16 rifle ammunition, building and repairing vessels, providing electric and electronic services for their Armed Forces, and building missile gun boats. ST also earned the rights to take over and manage aerospace services. Furthermore, it succeeded in launching what is to this day considered to be one of the world’s lightest and lowest recoil light machine guns, the Ultimax 100.
Since its inception, the company had an upward trajectory, building a reputation for itself in regard to both the military and commercial areas of its business. In 1997, all these branches of manufacturing prowess merged into a single entity named ST Engineering, forming a $2 billion listed entity at that time.
It comes with serious off-road capabilities, being able to feel at ease during the most adverse conditions, while conquering the most demanding trails.
Being in service for almost 20 years now, it can be customized to fit any needs, from being the ultimate assault machine equipped with the latest firepower available, to a carrier king supporting a payload of 13,227 pounds (6 metric tons). It can also be a heavy patrol vehicle due to its and V-shaped hull and the armored protection.
This role is currently being demonstrated by the British Warthog. This one, a customized version of the Bronco for the British Army, was deployed in Afganistan and encountered more than 30 IED attacks in the four years it had been in royal service there, all with absolutely no fatalities.
Also, the British Warthog variant, the one that is currently operating in a war zone, has recently reached an important milestone: more than 300,000 miles on the clock in the most demanding conditions.
Although tipping the scale at over 16 tons, the Bronco is quite an agile vehicle, being able to sustain a 65 kph (40 mph) steady pace while traversing swamps, desert, snow or even rivers and water bodies. It can survive a wide range of weather conditions or environmental temperature, its makers guaranteeing optimal operation between -45°C and 49°C.
The Bronco established itself as one of the most versatile and capable vehicles on the market, which can successfully carry out a wide range of tasks even when faced with adverse settings. It is a machine with modular design, can be deployed by air, land or sea, as it is compatible with most military transport aircrafts or containers. Most recently, we learned it will even be converted into the Army's new Cold Weather All-Terrain Vehicle.
