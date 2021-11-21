Camp-M Truck Camper Is a Lightweight Solution to Off-Grid Living and Adventure

Folks, before you sits a lightweight truck camper known as the Camp-M from none other than Overland Explorer Vehicles, or OEV as they're most commonly known.
If you've never heard of OEV, they're a branch of LITE Industries Inc., from Alberta, Canada, with a knack for turning any old pickup truck into a mobile home suitable for off-grid travels and life. The campers they produce are completed from composites and tailored to fit mid-size beds from 5 feet (1.53 meters) to 6 feet (1.83 meters) in length, and full-size truck beds from 6 feet (1.83 meters) up to 8 feet (2.44 meters) in length.
As for the Camp-M, there are a few reasons why I chose to bring this vehicle addition to your attention, one of which is its dry weight, just 975 lbs (442 lbs). And yes, it includes all the necessities to survive in places like the Canadian wilderness.
I mentioned that OEV uses composites to put together their campers, and M is no exception, boasting OEV's Gen 4 composite floor, walls, and roof. Insulated soft walls and powder-coated aluminum extrusions make up the shell.
Now, anytime you purchase something like this, you want to be sure it has some essential equipment to help you stay off-grid for as long as possible. To do that, OEV equips the M with several features aimed at comfort and capability.
Some comfort features include a Truma Vario, multi-speed roof vent, 20-gallon (91-liter) freshwater tank, and interior propane connection for a portable cooktop. A beefed-up electrical system is also in place and features everything from USB ports, 12-volt auxiliary connection, Redarc charger, and optional solar panel is all available. Almost forgot to mention the battery monitor. For anything else, you'll need to check out the list of options OEV offers or just give them a call and ask how far you can go with a dream Camp-M.
By the looks of it, OEV seems to have designed the M to be a sort of vehicle that urges you towards an outdoor life rather than just reading books indoors. You'll get this feeling because the exterior of M is tuned with things like an awning, jacks, outside shower brackets, and a fridge tray, not to mention multiple exterior storage options. Features like vinyl flooring, insect screens, and marine canvas cushions tell you it's a home meant to get dirty.
OEV does offer a list of optional features, but if you want more than what the crew shows on their website, be sure to ask how far you can go in building your dream Camp-M or let your local dealership know what you'd like.
Speaking of local dealerships, how much will this truck camper cost you? Depending on if you're in Canada or the U.S., you're looking at a build starting from 39,863 USD (35,340 EUR at current exchange rates), or 50,733 CAD. It helps to know what's on the market.
If you've never heard of OEV, they're a branch of LITE Industries Inc., from Alberta, Canada, with a knack for turning any old pickup truck into a mobile home suitable for off-grid travels and life. The campers they produce are completed from composites and tailored to fit mid-size beds from 5 feet (1.53 meters) to 6 feet (1.83 meters) in length, and full-size truck beds from 6 feet (1.83 meters) up to 8 feet (2.44 meters) in length.
As for the Camp-M, there are a few reasons why I chose to bring this vehicle addition to your attention, one of which is its dry weight, just 975 lbs (442 lbs). And yes, it includes all the necessities to survive in places like the Canadian wilderness.
I mentioned that OEV uses composites to put together their campers, and M is no exception, boasting OEV's Gen 4 composite floor, walls, and roof. Insulated soft walls and powder-coated aluminum extrusions make up the shell.
Now, anytime you purchase something like this, you want to be sure it has some essential equipment to help you stay off-grid for as long as possible. To do that, OEV equips the M with several features aimed at comfort and capability.
Some comfort features include a Truma Vario, multi-speed roof vent, 20-gallon (91-liter) freshwater tank, and interior propane connection for a portable cooktop. A beefed-up electrical system is also in place and features everything from USB ports, 12-volt auxiliary connection, Redarc charger, and optional solar panel is all available. Almost forgot to mention the battery monitor. For anything else, you'll need to check out the list of options OEV offers or just give them a call and ask how far you can go with a dream Camp-M.
By the looks of it, OEV seems to have designed the M to be a sort of vehicle that urges you towards an outdoor life rather than just reading books indoors. You'll get this feeling because the exterior of M is tuned with things like an awning, jacks, outside shower brackets, and a fridge tray, not to mention multiple exterior storage options. Features like vinyl flooring, insect screens, and marine canvas cushions tell you it's a home meant to get dirty.
OEV does offer a list of optional features, but if you want more than what the crew shows on their website, be sure to ask how far you can go in building your dream Camp-M or let your local dealership know what you'd like.
Speaking of local dealerships, how much will this truck camper cost you? Depending on if you're in Canada or the U.S., you're looking at a build starting from 39,863 USD (35,340 EUR at current exchange rates), or 50,733 CAD. It helps to know what's on the market.