Come to think of it, all the LaFerrari second skin adventures we brought you so far were limited, showing partial wraps and/or packing hues that weren't all that wild. Speaking of which, here's an example of such a stunt involving a hybrid Maranello machine.Well, the 963 horsepower Prancing Horse we have here doesn't care about Maranello working to limit such visual makeovers.As you can notice in the social media posts at the bottom of the page, this Prancing Horse comes with a camouflage take. Nevertheless, given the color choice of the theme, some might call this glamouflage.Of course, we must also mention the yellow headlight tint, which reminds us of the endurance racing realm. Speaking of this color, we also find it on the calipers of the vehicle's carbon-ceramic braking system.The second skin job was handled by a specialist called MM Luxury Custom. And it didn't take long before aficionados tagged John Olsson. You know, the athlete who likes to dress his custom cars in similar colors, with the latest example of this coming from his Rolls-Royce Wraith, which has been called George When it comes to the owner of this Prancing Horse, we can tell you that the gas-electric Fezza belongs to a collector called Florian Merckx, who also takes part in the Corse Clienti customer racing program.