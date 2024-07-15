Cameraman Remains Unfazed As Pastrana's Out-of-Control Subaru Comes Straight at Him

8 photos Photo: 007k01 | YouTube

Subaru teased the arrival of the insane WRX Midnight Project at the 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed and bragged about putting Travis Pastrana in the Family Huckster. The Huckster may look like the 1983 car driven by a granny on her way to the market, but it is anything but that. In fact, it turned out too much. It crashed in the Molecomb corner as a cameraman kept rolling without moving an inch.