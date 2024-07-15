Cameraman Remains Unfazed As Pastrana's Out-of-Control Subaru Comes Straight at Him

Subaru teased the arrival of the insane WRX Midnight Project at the 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed and bragged about putting Travis Pastrana in the Family Huckster. The Huckster may look like the 1983 car driven by a granny on her way to the market, but it is anything but that. In fact, it turned out too much. It crashed in the Molecomb corner as a cameraman kept rolling without moving an inch.
The Family Huckster is a heavily modified Subaru GL wagon that made its debut with the 2022 Gumkhana. The model is set in motion by a turbocharged 2.3-liter engine, which generates 862 horsepower. The one taming the Huckster is racer and stunt performer Travis Pastrana. The duo finished second overall at the Goodwood hill climb last year.
This year, though, their attempt finished in a hay bale during an attempt at a first-place finish for Sunday's timed shootout event. Along the 1.16-mile hill climb, Pastrana lost control of his Subaru wagon in the infamous Molecomb corner, where many of the best drivers have finished their races over the years.
The 40-year-old driver walked away unharmed, but his car was unable to continue the climb. He has a history of crashes at Goodwood. Back in 2002, he flipped his Subaru WRX STI rally car. He was fortunate at that time as well, as he did not sustain any injuries.
This time, however, the hero of the day seemed to be the cameraman, who stood put even though the car, already out of control, was coming straight at him as debris from the Subaru flew around. He seemed completely unfazed and continued to film what was happening in front of his camera. He must have trusted the strength of the barrier to keep him safe.
Subaru also brought its WRX Project Midnight to Duke of Richmond's Driveway. With double the power of a stock WRX and 1,000 pounds lighter than one, thanks to a full carbon fiber body, the Project Midnight is the fastest and most potent Subaru ever.
It comes with 670 horsepower and 680 pound-feet, delivered by the 2.0-liter turbocharged engine. The insane prototype went uphill in the hands of rallycross driver Scott Speed.
The incident is part of a string of crashes at Goodwood, the track that claims its victims every single year. Last week, we reported about the one-off Lotus Evija X track prototype that crashed just one second after the start, damaging its front end.
The four-motor electric Evija X was the first victim of Goodwood after its rear end snapped, and the car went straight into the hay bale barrier. The Canadian-born British GT driver Scott Maxwell was unharmed.
We don't know who he is or the publication he works for, but we definitely endorse him for a raise for the bravery he showed at Goodwood when he was face to face with a speeding and out-of-control Subaru.
