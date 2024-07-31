Camaro ZL1 Banned at the Nurburgring Because It Was Too Loud

I promised myself I'd return to drifting this year, and I did. But I also made it a point to drive on the Nurburgring. And I don't have a solution for that yet. Thankfully, there are still a few months left to find a way.
Thanks to my friend Tobias and his buddy Mario, I was so close to getting a passenger lap last year. Riding in a modified 350Z on the Nordschleife would have been amazing. But it wouldn't have been enough. Drivers can never settle for sitting in the wrong seat, no matter how fun that may be. Just as I enjoy playing Gran Turismo 7 to satisfy my thirst for speed, I also like watching videos of other people driving on the iconic German track.
I have lost count of how many virtual laps I've done there and how many onboard I've seen in the past 10 years. And I think I'd be reasonably fast after adjusting to the layout. Driving my RX-7 there would be marvelous, but I don't believe the German police would take lightly my upgrades. Come to think of it, track marshalls might not like it either.
You may remember they banned an FD RX-7 about a year ago, as it was too loud. Misha was driving that car, and it seems he is already used to situations like these with all the laps he puts in every year. In today's video, he's out-driving a Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 with a 1LE aero package (no suspension upgrade, though). If you need a memory refresh, this thing uses a supercharged LT4 unit (6.2-liter V8), pumping out 650 hp and 650 lb-ft (881 Nm) of torque. Those are some cool numbers, but then you remember it weighs circa 3,880 lb (1760kg).
It's lighter with the 1LE package, and that difference was visible during official Chevrolet tests at the Nurburgring (13.6 seconds, to be specific). The ZL1 1LE needed a little over seven minutes and 16 seconds to do a full lap (about three seconds faster than Jim Mero in the C6 ZR1 almost six years prior). So this Camaro is no slouch, even though it's slower than a C7 ZR1.
Of course, you can't expect Misha to break any records today, as that's not allowed during TouristDrive events. This machine doesn't use the six-speed manual gearbox, but the 10-speed automatic one. And that leads to issues halfway through the course, as it starts overheating. The owner notes that it's all down to a mechanic performing poorly servicing the transmission.
It's all fun until the finish line when a marshall indicates the car won't be able to go out again for the day as it has been banned for being too loud. I dislike noise regulations at the racetrack, but luckily, there are still a few more venues where you don't have to worry about that.
