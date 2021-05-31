Call of Duty: Warzone Patch Finally Resolves the Cargo Truck Madness

Call of Duty: Warzone has become a gaming phenomenon, there’s no doubt about it. Given its huge number of players, it was obviously just a matter of time until some people started exploiting some of its features to turn the game into a completely different experience eventually.
That is exactly what happened in Solo matches where cargo trucks allowed people to no longer fire bullets at each other but try to run over their opponents. That's because it’s sometimes more fun and easier to increase the kill count that way.
So if you’ve been part of a Solo recently, there’s a chance you noticed a bunch of cargo trucks driving around in Verdansk, and what's even more frustrating if you just wanted to play Warzone the classic way, you probably got ran over too.
The cargo truck madness has long been a problem for players who didn’t like this approach, and the good news is that developer Raven Software has taken notice of the whole thing.
That is why the most recent patch for Call of Duty: Warzone makes it harder for people to jump into cargo trucks and turn the game into a new-generation Carmageddon.
“Cargo Trucks are incredibly durable and provide ample cover from enemy fire—which makes them the optimal choice for map rotation. In Solos, players are not keen to unload a considerable amount of their resources into the removal of Cargo Trucks, which would often result in a significant number of them in final circles. The ensuing gameplay allowed players to skirt traditional engagements and created a crutch that put less of an emphasis on end game positioning and gunplay,” the patch notes read.
So beginning with this update, the number of cargo trucks has been reduced from up to 20 to just 5.
The patch also includes many other fixes and improvements, and you can check out the full release notes on the page linked above.
So if you’ve been part of a Solo recently, there’s a chance you noticed a bunch of cargo trucks driving around in Verdansk, and what's even more frustrating if you just wanted to play Warzone the classic way, you probably got ran over too.
The cargo truck madness has long been a problem for players who didn’t like this approach, and the good news is that developer Raven Software has taken notice of the whole thing.
That is why the most recent patch for Call of Duty: Warzone makes it harder for people to jump into cargo trucks and turn the game into a new-generation Carmageddon.
“Cargo Trucks are incredibly durable and provide ample cover from enemy fire—which makes them the optimal choice for map rotation. In Solos, players are not keen to unload a considerable amount of their resources into the removal of Cargo Trucks, which would often result in a significant number of them in final circles. The ensuing gameplay allowed players to skirt traditional engagements and created a crutch that put less of an emphasis on end game positioning and gunplay,” the patch notes read.
So beginning with this update, the number of cargo trucks has been reduced from up to 20 to just 5.
The patch also includes many other fixes and improvements, and you can check out the full release notes on the page linked above.