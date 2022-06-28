California's Governor Promises $1,050 to the Middle Class, It's Not Only for Gas and Food

California Governor Gavin Newsom confirmed that middle-class families will receive up to $1,050. Still, the maximum sum will be available only for two-parent households. Those that raise their children alone will get only $700. Colorado is planning to do the same for its citizens, but the “Centennial State” is handing out $1,500.
“That’s more money in your pocket to help you fill your gas tank and put food on the table,” said Gavin Newsom as he announced the plan to give middle-class families with at least one dependent in California up to $1,050.
According to the tax rebate scheme, single parents will receive $700. Individuals earning less than $75,000 and not having dependents will only get $350. Joint filers that earn $150,000 and have no dependents will receive $700.
The upper limit is set to $250,000 for joint filers and $125,000 for single taxpayers but the awarded sum decreases to $250.
Those who make more than $250,000 will not receive any tax rebate.
It's important to remember that you can spend the money on whatever you want. These dollars don't necessarily have to go into your car's gas tank.
But this announcement hasn’t been welcomed by everyone. Californians think the yearly wage limit is too low for places in the Bay Area and Los Angeles. Many have asked to raise the threshold for single filers with no dependents to at least $150,000. There was no response from the Governor.
“The Golden State” has the most expensive gas in the U.S. It averages at $6.3 a gallon. However, California doesn’t plan on giving up the increase in fuel tax which is applicable from July 1st, 2022. This would add an extra three or four cents to the gas price.
On the other hand, in Colorado, people will receive up to $1,500 as a tax rebate. The bill passed a month ago and is now in force. People were expecting to receive a maximum of $800 as joint filers, but this has been updated and will surely help families that filed their taxes.
