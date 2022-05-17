California Residents Can Now Wrap Their License Plates on Their Cars

Car owners living in California no longer have to worry about front plates altering the style of their cars, as the state now allows residents to wrap their license plates to their vehicles.
Many car owners have been dissatisfied over the years with the fact that front license plate frames were ruining the look of their vehicles. This was a problem especially for people who drive sports cars, as these usually feature smaller front-end areas occupied by air intakes.
Automakers seem to have acknowledged the issue, as in the last few years, an increase has been observed in the number of models launching with clean front bumpers to accommodate the front license plates.
The conventional metal license plates had to be somehow attached to the front of vehicles, so car owners would either drill holes in the front bumper or use a plastic bracket to add the legally required accessory.
In the United States, laws regarding front license plate vary by states, and the majority of states do require the use of a front license plate.
The state of California is one of those states, but it has now made it legal for residents to add a sticker of their license plate to the front of their vehicles.
However, they can only do this by securing the services of a state-approved company, called License Plate Wrap. The process is quite straightforward. All you have to do is visit License Plate Wrap’s website, pick a license plate design (there are eight options to choose from), enter your car’s information, license plate number, your address, and the vehicle’s mileage, and then place the order. It takes four to six weeks for your stick-on license plate to arrive at your home address. It comes together with installation instructions.
Seems like a perfect alternative to the traditional aluminum plates. However, LPW warns that the wrap should only be used on vehicles with factory paint or very good paint quality. Getting a stick-on license plate will cost you $85, plus state registration fees.
