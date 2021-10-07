California Bay Area Could Pay Residents Over $9K to Switch to EV

Several US states and the entire European Union have already pledged to ban the sale of new gasoline-powered cars by the mid-2030s at the latest. Other incentives have been laid out to persuade folks to ditch their dirty old combustion engine for a shiny new EV, but one California postal code decided to go above and beyond to get residents to make the change.
Bay Area officials, whose jurisdiction contains both Oakland and San Fransico, announced on Wednesday that new funding would allow residents to collect up to $9,500 upon trading their petrol-powered car for any new EV.
The funding is distributed under the Bay Area Air Quality Management District and received as much as $8.3 million in state funding from California governor Gavin Newsome. Under these guidelines, the area is supporting an older vehicle buyback program that will take heavily polluting older cars off the roads for cash payments of up to $1,200.
California, along with other prominent US states like New York, have led the national charge to transition to an all-electric vehicle infrastructure before the next decade is out.
Following to a large degree the example set by the European Union starting in 2020 to gradually phase out fossil fuels from their roads. California’s been the ancestral home of the American environmental conservation movement since the late 1960s and the days of the hippies.
“Not only is transportation the largest source of air pollution in the Bay Area, it accounts for 40% of our greenhouse gas emissions,” said Cindy Chavez, a Santa Clara County supervisor who also is chair of the air district board.
This report quote comes courtesy of the Mercury News. California still routinely manages to outpace other states in total EV sales. It looks like the latest state legislation will only see that lead grow wider.
