Cali Dealer Refuses To Sell 2023 Fisker Ocean One LE for $23,500, What Were They Thinking?

31 photos Photo: Bring a Trailer/autoevolution

I just had the most terrible flashback. I vaguely remember at one point writing something along the lines of “the Fisker Ocean looks like a great purchase”. This was back before it even went on sale. To be fair, it did sound pretty good on paper, but sometimes, reality is a cruel mistress. Oh, and thankfully, I never actually called it a great purchase. I checked. What a relief.