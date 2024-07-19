Cali Dealer Refuses To Sell 2023 Fisker Ocean One LE for $23,500, What Were They Thinking?

I just had the most terrible flashback. I vaguely remember at one point writing something along the lines of “the Fisker Ocean looks like a great purchase”. This was back before it even went on sale. To be fair, it did sound pretty good on paper, but sometimes, reality is a cruel mistress. Oh, and thankfully, I never actually called it a great purchase. I checked. What a relief.
I did however like it when Fisker released the Force E special off-road edition/package, which you could have retrofitted on all-wheel-drive Ocean Extreme and Ultra variants – unless you wanted it straight from the factory.
The Force E package would have added a substantial bump in ground clearance and ramp angles, to go with 33-inch all-terrain tires on 20-inch reinforced wheels, plus new dampers, a full-length titanium underbody plate, skid plates, a bespoke lightweight roof basket, and an estimated 550 horsepower.
Fastforward to last month and Fisker would file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, thus indefinitely suspending production of the Ocean SUV.
In the meantime, the Ocean has been recalled several times, and even offered to Fisker employees at a significant discount. So, as of right now, if you’re a dealership and you’ve got an Ocean in your inventory, don’t expect to sell it for anything resembling a good price.
As if they didn’t already know this, a dealer out of Costa Mesa, California, is now stuck with this 2023 Fisker Ocean One Launch Edition model, which they refused to sell for $23,500 – the top bid at auction.
I’m quite surprised they didn’t take the $23.5k and ran, because odds are this thing is not going to fetch a bigger number than that. Not now, and certainly not in the future. But I guess I could be wrong. Still, what’s the point of holding out for a couple of extra grand?
Meanwhile, interior highlights include the heated front bucket seats, Black Abyss Plus Feeltek upholstery, multi-zone automatic climate control, dual wireless mobile phone chargers, a heated steering wheel, that 17.1” rotating infotainment screen, a Fisker Pulse sound system, plus a whole bunch of active safety tech, such as front collision warning, automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring, lane-keeping assist, and even a driver drowsiness and attention warning system.
As for performance, we’re dealing with a dual motor setup, powered by a 106-kWh battery. Altogether, you’re getting 564 horsepower and 543 lb-ft of torque, to go with a manufacturer-claimed range of 360 miles (579 km). On paper, this can get from zero to 60 mph in 3.7 seconds, which is great.
The Force E package would have added a substantial bump in ground clearance and ramp angles, to go with 33-inch all-terrain tires on 20-inch reinforced wheels, plus new dampers, a full-length titanium underbody plate, skid plates, a bespoke lightweight roof basket, and an estimated 550 horsepower.
Fastforward to last month and Fisker would file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, thus indefinitely suspending production of the Ocean SUV.
In the meantime, the Ocean has been recalled several times, and even offered to Fisker employees at a significant discount. So, as of right now, if you’re a dealership and you’ve got an Ocean in your inventory, don’t expect to sell it for anything resembling a good price.
As if they didn’t already know this, a dealer out of Costa Mesa, California, is now stuck with this 2023 Fisker Ocean One Launch Edition model, which they refused to sell for $23,500 – the top bid at auction.
I’m quite surprised they didn’t take the $23.5k and ran, because odds are this thing is not going to fetch a bigger number than that. Not now, and certainly not in the future. But I guess I could be wrong. Still, what’s the point of holding out for a couple of extra grand?
Anyway, in terms of specs, this particular Ocean (5k miles on the clock) is doing quite well for itself. It’s got a Night Drive exterior with matte black lower body cladding, a 360-degree camera system, LED lighting, power-deploying door handles, the SolarSky solar charging panels on the roof (as well as a panoramic sunroof), and a set of black-finished 22” AirGlider wheels with Bridgestone Alenza Sport A/S tires.
Meanwhile, interior highlights include the heated front bucket seats, Black Abyss Plus Feeltek upholstery, multi-zone automatic climate control, dual wireless mobile phone chargers, a heated steering wheel, that 17.1” rotating infotainment screen, a Fisker Pulse sound system, plus a whole bunch of active safety tech, such as front collision warning, automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring, lane-keeping assist, and even a driver drowsiness and attention warning system.
As for performance, we’re dealing with a dual motor setup, powered by a 106-kWh battery. Altogether, you’re getting 564 horsepower and 543 lb-ft of torque, to go with a manufacturer-claimed range of 360 miles (579 km). On paper, this can get from zero to 60 mph in 3.7 seconds, which is great.