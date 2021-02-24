5 Lamborghini Huracan Wrecks Within 20 Minutes Off the Lot, Cops Deliver the LOLs

Cali Cops Mock Driver Who Rented McLaren to Race and Crashed It on the Highway

There must be a special place in hell for inexperienced men and women who rent expensive, high-performance cars and then engage in shenanigans that see them put others’ lives in danger – and quite possibly destroy those rentals. 4 photos



Spoiler alert: it seems that the Lambo won.



CHP posted photos of the badly damaged McLaren and, while it does not offer specifics of what exactly went down, you can tell it was pretty bad. The McLaren is in very bad shape, and, all things considered, the driver should count himself lucky he wasn’t hurt. Or that he didn’t hurt anyone else.



“When you rent a McLaren 570 & decide to race a Lamborghini on the US-101 & crash ! Next time you should consider getting the rental insurance! Luckily no one was seriously injured,” the CHP says in the accompanying tweet. Bonus points for the solid emoji game.



Besides the fact that the car in question is a



CHP confirms for



When you rent a McLaren 570 Î & decide to race a Lamborghini Î on the US-101 & crash ! Next time you should consider getting the rental insurance ! Luckily no one was seriously injured. pic.twitter.com/lJ5IO3Adub — CHP Central LA (@CHPCentralLA) February 22, 2021

Should such a special place exist, the road there is paved with snarky remarks and burns from law enforcement. On social media, of course, because that's where all the action is. Cue to the California Highway Patrol, mocking a dude who rented out a McLaren in Oregon so he could race it on the highway against a Lamborghini.

Spoiler alert: it seems that the Lambo won.

CHP posted photos of the badly damaged McLaren and, while it does not offer specifics of what exactly went down, you can tell it was pretty bad. The McLaren is in very bad shape, and, all things considered, the driver should count himself lucky he wasn't hurt. Or that he didn't hurt anyone else.

"When you rent a McLaren 570 & decide to race a Lamborghini on the US-101 & crash ! Next time you should consider getting the rental insurance! Luckily no one was seriously injured," the CHP says in the accompanying tweet. Bonus points for the solid emoji game.

Besides the fact that the car in question is a McLaren 720S, the part about not getting rental insurance is obviously a joke. The photos also show the Lamborghini at some distance, but the person standing in front of it blocks the view, and you can't tell whether it took any damage.

CHP confirms for CBS Los Angeles that, indeed, the accident resulted in no injuries. It is believed the crash occurred in the Cahuenga Pass, right around Universal City. Police are yet to say what charges have been brought against the driver(s), but you can't put a fine on over-cockiness and recklessness.