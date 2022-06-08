autoevolution
Calfee Design's Cephal Is a Raging Carbon Hardtail: Adaptable to Nearly Any Type of Riding
There's something about the way a hardtail MTB can be whipped and thrown around. Sometimes it's the one that whips and throws you around, a love/hate relationship. Nonetheless, there's no denying the dynamics and beauty of a handmade carbon fiber frame like the Cephal.

Folks, Cephal isn't your average MTB frame; it's designed to be the stiff and compliant machine of your dreams. The crew behind this wonder? None other than California's Calfee Design. If you're not familiar with this crew's work, by the time I'm done introducing the Cephal, you may very well track down this crew for subsequent machines.

Now, Calfee is a name that has been around since 1987 when Craig Calfee needed a new bike after a collision. Since he was in the business of building rowing shells out of composite materials, this was his go-to stuff, and in the process, braiding and laminating tubes into his first prototype. In 1989, after putting together a working model and testing it, the name Carbonframes was now a presence in the cycling industry, later becoming Calfee Design in 1997.

However, many consider that Calfee made a name for himself when Greg LeMond searched for a bike that could keep him at the front of the pack during the 1991 cycling events. Feeling he had found what he needed, LeMond ordered 18 machines from Carbonframes for Team Z.

Starting to understand why the Cephal is a big deal? If not, let's keep going. Aside from each and every frame being built out of nothing more than carbon fiber, each one is crafted manually. The result? Honestly, whatever sort of hardtail MTB you want.

I say this because one of the perks of dropping $3,600 (€3,350 at current exchange rates) on the Cephal is that you will work with Calfee in yielding a frame designed exclusively for the style of riding you embark upon. You can choose four distinct geometries: Enduro, Trail, Cross Country, and Big Adventure. But only one can be selected for all your future adventures. Unless you've got the extra bucks to buy another frame, and then another, and another. You get the idea.

Now, all this magic doesn't just happen on its own; it's all premeditated. Just check out the leaf spring chain and seat stay. Looking at the rear of the bike, you can tell that the tubing is unlike the classic rounded figures we're used to; these are flat and connect to the seat tube in such a way as to absorb small bumps and dampen larger drops.

Diving even deeper into all that is Cephal, Calfee also includes a feature they're calling an "eccentric" bottom bracket. What this BB does and why it's so dang neat is because it is adjustable. Depending on the riding you will be undertaking today, you can set your BB to 12 o'clock and gain massive pedal clearance or drop it down to 6 o'clock for a solid center of gravity on descents. Magical if you ask me, but I wonder how much abuse the system takes or how long before it wears out.

The final feature you need to consider if you're looking to drop this much case on your future MTB is an adjustable steering angle, granted by Quick Tune Steering (QTS) plates which allow you to adjust your steering angle up to 8 degrees. Uh, that's something I haven't seen before, and come to think of it, it is a fantastic feature to have at your disposal.

At the end of the day, how much more cash you drop to complete your MTB machine depends on the gear you're a fan of. Frankly, if this was my bike, I'd throw on the best gear, ensuring I have a peak machine that can do things your friend's hardtail can't. Heck, tell your friends you just bought a bike with an adjustable BB and steering column and leave your comments with their reaction.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. Images in the gallery include an array of Cephal frames with different geometries.

