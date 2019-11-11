autoevolution
 

Cake’s Modular, Off-Road Ösa Bike Is Actually a Generator on Wheels

You can choose to buy an electric bike because of its appealing design or you can buy it for its efficiency. The Ösa off-road modular bike falls in the latter category.
Cake unveiled the Ösa earlier this month, describing it as a “clean and efficient utility vehicle with integrated power station and off-road capabilities.” It was built to be efficient and friendly to the environment, and this focus on efficiency renders it less visually appealing than other electric offerings of the kind.

However, the Ösa knows no match when it comes to what it can do. This is a modular bike that you can order around the battery choice: a lean 1.5kwh or a long 2.6kwh, with the latter promising a range of up to 63 miles and top speeds of 63 mph. Once you have opted for the battery, you can add any accessory to the gray bar that extends from under the seat: it could be a work station or bags, tool baskets, and even child seats. The Ösa has over 1,000 possible configurations.

Once you’re done with your options, your Ösa will be fit for any outdoor activity, whether you’re a DJ looking to give impromptu shows in the woods (apparently, that’s a thing), to a carpenter or farmer, or a businessman who’s often in a position of working while on the road.

In addition to the myriad of accessories, the Ösa doubles as a 2-wheeled generator, which you can use to power absolutely anything that runs on electricity. It can even be a cooking station, if cooking in the great outdoors is your passion.

Being electric, the Ösa is quiet and clean. You can achieve a full charge in under 3 hours, from any standard wall outlet. The Ösa Lite, which comes with the lean battery option, is classified as a motor-driven cycle, while the long battery-option, the Ösa+, is classified as a motorcycle. Pricing starts at $6,500 and go up to $8,500.

“To avoid an environmental meltdown, there is an obligation to change that is shared by everyone,” Stefan Ytterborn, founder and CEO of Cake, says of how the Ösa came to be. “Transportation is one of the more evident changes. We’re seeing combustion vehicles being replaced by electric, gasoline and diesel are being banned, and cars will soon be excluded from the urban landscape. The Ösa is our next offering – it provides a viable platform for that change as it so capably meets the diverse needs and priorities of our customers.”
