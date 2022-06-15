Cake Osa Silver Ant Is a Custom Workbench on Two Wheels. Tools Not Included

The world of two-wheeled motorized contraptions is a very diverse one, but in our day and age, few of them are insane enough, design-wise, as to seriously surprise us. The Cake Osa+ is one of those that do, an invention so extreme there’s little one could do to make it even more shocking. Or so one would think…
For a bit of background, Cake is a Swedish electric motorbike company. It was created six years ago with the goal of developing "high-quality, sustainable electric motorcycles that will inspire towards a zero-emission society." Some say it’s like the IKEA of electric motorbikes, and that statement is not all that far-fetched.
The company’s portfolio presently includes three main models, with their respective derivatives. We’ve got the Makka, Osa, and Kalk. Of interest to us today is the Osa, because it was one of the models of this range, the Osa+, that captured the attention of Germany-based customizer Hookie.
The Osa+ is a motorcycle, if you will, powered by a 125cc engine and capable of top speeds of 90 kph (56 mph). It was made to support long-range commuting, transport of bulky loads, and has quite the towing capabilities. And it looks so insanely strange, that customization is not something that really crossed our minds before.
That’s until Hookie, which specializes in Cake customs, among other things, came up with this here trinket, aptly named Silver Ant. It’s like a metal pole on wheels, but with a twist.
The original Osa+ was upgraded by Hookie with the swap of the front fork and the addition of aluminum body panels on the otherwise naked frame. LED lights were added front and rear, and the software that governs the engine was modified – although we’re not told to what extent, and to achieve what.
It looks weird, like some sort of motorized workbench. It’s weirder even than the stock one, but it’s completely rideable, provided you find the position needed to do so comfortably enough (see main photo).
Now, a stock Cake Osa+ sells from 10,500 euros ($11,000), but this one is probably more expensive than that. To find out exactly how much more expensive, in case you’re looking to get one, be sure to give Hookie a call.
