Cagiva to Return as MV Agusta Electric Off-Road Motorcycle at EICMA 2018

One of the most famous names in the motorcycle world, Cagiva, is about to get a new lease on life at the hands of MV Agusta.

According to



Should the Cagiva name be revived, it would be a reversal of the corporate takeover from years ago. Back in the 1980s, Cagiva was engaged in an all-out acquisition campaign which saw it buy into Ducati, Moto Morini, Husqvarna and the trademarks for the MV Agusta brand.



Ducati and Moto Morini were sold some ten years later, and in 1999 the Cagiva name pretty much exited the public scene, MV Agusta becoming the main brand comprising both Cagiva and Husqvarna.



In the motorcycle racing world, Cagiva started its existence in motocross. Cagiva supported and then entered Grand Prix motorcycle racing, winning the first GP in Hungary, in 1992. Cagiva was also present as a competitor in the Dakar Rally.



For the road, Cagiva’s first motorcycle was the Alazzurra 350, powered by a Ducati engine. The last was called Xtra Raptor 1000 and took its power from a Suzuki engine. Production of Cagiva-branded bikes ended in 2012.



According to motorcycle.com, the revived Cagiva brand is likely to bring back with it names to which it still holds trademarks to, like the Mito, Elephant, and SST.



EICMA takes place in Milan in November, but it’s likely additional information about the new brand and its bikes will be made public by then.



