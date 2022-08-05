Caged 1964 Ford Mustang Is a Rolling Display of Ringbrothers One-Off Bits and Pieces

In the world of custom builders, the name Ringbrothers needs no introduction. On many occasions, the builds they made, or at least ones made with the parts they produce, have been the stars of events like SEMA or the objects of battle at auction across America. With all this fame behind them though, Ringbrothers are not known for rolling new projects very often, so every time a new one steps into the spotlight, it is bound to catch the eye.
Enter Caged, a customized, convertible Mustang Ringbrothers presented this week. The muscle car started life as a 1964 model year (they say it's a 1964.5), but was treated to the shop’s usual magic to become something that keeps the “aesthetic of Ford’s original pony car,” but evolves and modernizes the car as a whole.
What’s important to note is that “nearly every component is a Ringbrothers-built one-off piece,” and the only factory-supplied elements are the center caps for the wheels.
Visually, work conducted on the car included the transformation of the machine back into a unibody build and widening the body by one inch. Once the massaging was done, the car was wrapped in Burgundy Brave, with chrome bits and pieces shining here and there.
Under the hood of the Mustang sits a 5.0-liter Coyote crate engine, handled by means of a no-nonsense 10-speed automatic transmission. Power is sent to 18-inch EVOD Industries wheels designed to remind one of the original Rally ones and shod in Continental tires. Behind the wheels sit Penske Racing shocks and Baer brakes.
Ringbrothers say the crew spent some 4,200 hours putting the Caged together for an unnamed customer. What we’re not told is how much money went into this one, but we all know not even stock Mustangs from that year do not come cheap.
There is no info at the time if and when the Caged will make a public appearance.
