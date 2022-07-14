Cadillac Celestiq Coming Next Week to Put Pressure on the Electric Luxury Establishment

Cadillac keeps teasing the Celestiq, and the latest pictures reveal more glimpses of the zero-emission luxury cruiser, accompanied by the official unveiling date.
Yep, we finally know when it will debut, and that will be next week. GM’s premium car brand says that it will be shown to the world on July 22, at 9:00 a.m. EST (3:00 p.m. CET). Pricing and availability will be announced at a later date, though it has been reported that it will sit in the six-digit zone.
“Every Celestiq will be instantly identifiable as one of a kind, giving each client a personal connection to Cadillac’s newest flagship,” said the model’s design director, Erin Crossley. “With Cadillac reimagining the future of American luxury, we are entering an era of limitless possibilities, and the future of design.”
The latest teaser pics released by Caddy put the spotlight on the exterior and interior of the car. It has futuristic looks on the outside, with sharp and soft lines, LED lighting, and roofline that arches all the way back. The cockpit is a tech-festooned extravaganza, with a plethora of screens. There is a massive display on the dashboard, which in this case reveals that the model needs 10 minutes to charge up from 80 to 100%, another one between the front seat occupants, a third one separating the individual rear seats, and two more on the back of the front seats.
Cadillac will build the Celestiq on the Ultium architecture, which is shared with the GMC Hummer EV for one, and will be used by General Motors on future electric vehicles. Production will kick off at the automotive giant’s Warren Tech Center, and even though they haven’t said anything about the total number of cars that will be put together, it is said that fewer than 500 copies will ever see the light of day. In terms of direct rivals, it will challenge the likes of the Mercedes-Benz EQS, Audi e-tron GT, BMW i7, and Tesla Model S.
