C8 Corvette Z51 Wickers Add a Distinctive Look to the Mid-Engine Sports Car

As was the case last year, the 2021 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray mid-engine sports car is gifted with a subtle spoiler if you opt for the Z51 Performance Package. For $449, including shipping, the bone-stock wing can be improved with Carbon Flash black-painted wickers from ACS Composite , which offer more downforce than the high-wing spoiler. 14 photos



The package includes double-sided tape, six rivets, and instructions, but you’ll need a rivet gun if you intend to install the components by yourself. The installation process can only be described as pretty straightforward because a 3/16” drill bit, three holes per side, and patience sum it up.



ACS Composite supplies aluminum rivets finished in anodized black, which blend perfectly with the black finish of



Owners that haven’t opted for the Z51 should fret not because ACS Composite offers a Z51-style spoiler for $949 in no fewer than six finishes. Those who intend to go all out with the aero can splurge $6,098 on the Visible Carbon Fiber 5VM Package that features only pre-preg carbon fiber.



Speaking of aerodynamic improvements, the upcoming Z06 is reportedly coming with



As a brief refresher, the Z06 will switch from a small-block V8 with a supercharger to a naturally-aspirated V8 with a flat-plane crankshaft. The 5.5-liter powerplant will add a couple of turbochargers in the case of the ZR1.



