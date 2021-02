C8 Corvette Z51 Wickers Add a Distinctive Look to the Mid-Engine Sports Car

ACS

Digitally designed to ensure a perfect fit, these great-looking wickers are constructed from a light and durable polycarbonate. Shipped in a 10-pound (4.5-kilogram) package, they are relatively easy to install as well.The package includes double-sided tape, six rivets, and instructions, but you’ll need a rivet gun if you intend to install the components by yourself. The installation process can only be described as pretty straightforward because a 3/16” drill bit, three holes per side, and patience sum it up.Composite supplies aluminum rivets finished in anodized black, which blend perfectly with the black finish of the Corvette in the following video. The extension is estimated at roughly an inch and a half (38 mm), and it really does integrate perfectly with the Z51 Performance Package’s stock spoiler.Owners that haven’t opted for the Z51 should fret not because ACS Composite offers a Z51-style spoiler for $949 in no fewer than six finishes. Those who intend to go all out with the aero can splurge $6,098 on the Visible Carbon Fiber 5VM Package that features only pre-preg carbon fiber.Speaking of aerodynamic improvements, the upcoming Z06 is reportedly coming with three wings in total. The standard specification is expected to be a low fixed wing, while the Z07 Package is rumored with a larger fixed wing and carbon-fiber wheels. Later on, perhaps after the ZR1 is launched, an adjustable rear wing and side flaps are mooted by the motoring media.As a brief refresher, the Z06 will switch from a small-block V8 with a supercharger to a naturally-aspirated V8 with a flat-plane crankshaft. The 5.5-liter powerplant will add a couple of turbochargers in the case of the ZR1.