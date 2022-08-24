C8 Corvette Z06 Production Constraints Include Carbon-Fiber Aero Packs

As you’re well aware, the Z07 Performance Package requires the T0F painted carbon-fiber aero package or the T0G visible carbon-fiber aero package. The problem is, Chevrolet has warned its dealers about a supply constraint originating from the supplier of these aero packs.
A document published on MidEngineCorvetteForum.com reveals that 3 percent of Z06s will feature the aforementioned carbon-fiber aero packages. What’s more, a “plant restriction” will unfortunately limit the Z06 to 10 percent of the 2023 model year's entire run, which is pretty unfortunate.
General Motors obviously knew that demand for the Corvette Z06 will be through the roof, and many customers would pick the Z07 Performance Package from the options list. This rule of thumb applies to the Stingray’s Z51 Performance Package, which is also constrained. The document published on MidEngineCorvetteForum.com lists the remainder of 23MY production as 60 percent Stingrays touting the Z51 package, 40 percent Stingrays without it, and 60 percent Stingrays with Magnetic Ride Control.
If the Bowling Green factory in Kentucky is capable of churning out 25,831 units of the Chevrolet Corvette as it did for the 2022 model year, then the Z06 will number less than 2,600 units for the 2023 model year. Carbon-fiber aero’d Z06s will be much rarer, namely 775 examples of the breed.
Given these circumstances, does it come as a surprise that some dealers are marking up the C8 Z06? Mac Haik Chevrolet has recently caved in to public outcry, dropping its $90k markup on a customer’s car.
The first DOHC-engined Corvette since the C4 ZR-1, the C8 Z06 is rocking a flat-plane crankshaft V8 that spins to a glorious 8,600 rpm. By comparison, the FPC V8 in the Shelby GT350 makes do with 8,250 rpm.
Capable of hitting 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) in 2.6 seconds, the Z06 can be yours for a cool $105,000 sans destination and markups.
