C8 Corvette With C2 Sting Ray Coupe-Inspired Split Rear Window Spied, What Could It Be?

Revealed in 2019 for the 2020 model year, the midship 'Vette features no fewer than three powertrain choices. The Stingray kicks off the list with a small-block V8, the Z06 levels up to a flat-plant crankshaft V8 with a DOHC valvetrain, and the E-Ray combines the small block with a front-mounted electric motor. Two more C8s are in the offing: the ZR1 and Zora.
The ZR1 is widely expected to come with a twin-turbo V8 based on the LT6 of the Z06. Said engine is referred to as the LT7. Named after Zora Arkus-Duntov, the Zora reportedly combines the LT7 of the ZR1 with the front-mounted electric motor of the E-Ray for circa 1,000 horsepower on full song.
Unveiled in early 2023 for the 2024 model year, the Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray is – most likely – the final pre-facelift C8. A mid-cycle refresh is definitely coming. It will supposedly launch in the first half of 2024 for the 2025 model year.
The question is, what is General Motors testing in these pictures? Uploaded to Facebook group Colorado Car Spotters by Dennis Koss, the camouflaged prototypes all feature a spine running down the rear window. That's a stylistic throwback to the C2, namely the split-window coupe from 1963. General Motors discontinued the split backlite for 1964 due to safety concerns and because Duntov didn't like it.
William L. Mitchell, better known as Bill Mitchell, is credited with the split rear window. He was allegedly inspired by the Bugatti Type 57SC Atlantic from the 1930s, of which four were produced and three are believed to exist nowadays.
Mr. Koss spied three Z06-like coupes with the split rear window, as well as a red-painted Z06 convertible with outboard exhaust outlets. The latter may be the export version of the Z06, which adopts the Stingray's outboard exhaust layout due to the addition of gasoline particulate filters.
But are those Z06-like coupes merely the facelift, or is General Motors testing the ZR1 or the Zora? We sadly do not know at the present moment. In any case, a C2 Sting Ray-inspired rear split window is certain to attract both old and new customers to the C8. The first – and only midship generation of the Corvette thus far – costs $64,500 for the Stingray Coupe 1LT. The Z06 is $105,300, whereas the E-Ray is $102,900.
All three come standard with a dual-clutch transaxle from Tremec. In terms of peak output, the Stingray with the sports exhaust flaunts 495 horsepower and 470 pound-feet (637 Nm) of torque. Level up to the high-revving Z06, and you're looking at 670 horsepower and 460 pound-feet (624 Nm) of twist.
Finally, the quickest series-production 'Vette ever hits 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) in 2.5 seconds. The E-Ray needs 10.5 seconds to cover the quarter mile, thanks to e-AWD and the near-instant torque of its front-mounted drive unit.
