C8 Corvette Transmission Software Problem Will Be Solved by OTA Update

Following the TSB from September 2020 concerning broken valve springs, General Motors has acknowledged another problem with the C8 Corvette through a technical service bulletin. This time around, the transmission control module needs an update.
GM Authority reports that 2020 models “may have a condition where diagnostic trouble codes P1967 or P1968 may falsely set in the TCM due to a software misalignment.” As you would expect, a few lines of code should solve the problem. Instead of leaving this job to the dealership, owners who have accepted over-the-air updates can fix the issue from the comfort of their driveway as long as there’s Internet.
The cited publication highlights that P1967 or P1968 don’t pose a safety risk to the occupants of the vehicle, which is why General Motors hasn’t resorted to a federally-mandated recall. Both the removable hardtop coupe and hardtop convertible are affected by the software-only issue concerning the dual-clutch transmission module.
Speaking of which, the Tremec TR-9080 DCT will soon be manufactured by General Motors in Canada. According to the American automaker’s new agreement with labor union Unifor, the eight-speed transmission will be produced under license at the St. Catharines plant in Ontario in addition to the supplier’s plant in Wixon, Michigan.
St. Catharines currently builds small-block V8 engines and the GF6 automatic transmission co-developed with the Ford Motor Company. Introduced in 2006, the six-speeder is scheduled to stop production early next year. GM didn’t confirm if the dual-clutch box will replace the old-timer in 2021 or later.
Going forward, you shouldn’t get your hopes up for a good ol’ manual in the Corvette. The biggest of the Big Three in Detroit doesn’t have a compatible transaxle for this application, and looking at the bigger picture, the take-up rate for stick shifts is lower than ever before. What you lose in driving engagement you gain in straight-line performance and comfort, though, because the Tremec unit is one hell of a tranny.
Thanks to a pair of clutches that engage and release in perfect synchronization, the TR-9080 DCT can change gear in less than 100 milliseconds without interrupting torque. In the case of the Stingray with the Z51 Performance Package that unlocks a few more ponies and torque, this translates to 2.9 seconds from zero to 60 mph.
