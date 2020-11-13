autoevolution
C8 Corvette Transmission Software Problem Will Be Solved by OTA Update

13 Nov 2020, 20:37 UTC ·
Following the TSB from September 2020 concerning broken valve springs, General Motors has acknowledged another problem with the C8 Corvette through a technical service bulletin. This time around, the transmission control module needs an update.
GM Authority reports that 2020 models “may have a condition where diagnostic trouble codes P1967 or P1968 may falsely set in the TCM due to a software misalignment.” As you would expect, a few lines of code should solve the problem. Instead of leaving this job to the dealership, owners who have accepted over-the-air updates can fix the issue from the comfort of their driveway as long as there’s Internet.

The cited publication highlights that P1967 or P1968 don’t pose a safety risk to the occupants of the vehicle, which is why General Motors hasn’t resorted to a federally-mandated recall. Both the removable hardtop coupe and hardtop convertible are affected by the software-only issue concerning the dual-clutch transmission module.

Speaking of which, the Tremec TR-9080 DCT will soon be manufactured by General Motors in Canada. According to the American automaker’s new agreement with labor union Unifor, the eight-speed transmission will be produced under license at the St. Catharines plant in Ontario in addition to the supplier’s plant in Wixon, Michigan.

St. Catharines currently builds small-block V8 engines and the GF6 automatic transmission co-developed with the Ford Motor Company. Introduced in 2006, the six-speeder is scheduled to stop production early next year. GM didn’t confirm if the dual-clutch box will replace the old-timer in 2021 or later.

Going forward, you shouldn’t get your hopes up for a good ol’ manual in the Corvette. The biggest of the Big Three in Detroit doesn’t have a compatible transaxle for this application, and looking at the bigger picture, the take-up rate for stick shifts is lower than ever before. What you lose in driving engagement you gain in straight-line performance and comfort, though, because the Tremec unit is one hell of a tranny.

Thanks to a pair of clutches that engage and release in perfect synchronization, the TR-9080 DCT can change gear in less than 100 milliseconds without interrupting torque. In the case of the Stingray with the Z51 Performance Package that unlocks a few more ponies and torque, this translates to 2.9 seconds from zero to 60 mph.
