2 Lingenfelter Teases C8 Corvette More Powerful Than The New Z06

More on this:

C8 Corvette Stingray IMSA GTLM Championship C8.R Edition Sells Out

Introduced for the 2022 model year, the IMSA GTLM Championship C8.R went on sale on July 1st. Only available in LHD markets and 1,000 examples in total, the racecar-inspired sports car has recently sold out. 10 photos



Available on the 3LT trim level, the IMSA GTLM Championship C8.R comes in either Accelerate Yellow Metallic with gray contrasting graphics as the pictured vehicle or Hypersonic Gray Metallic with yellow whatnots.



The list of goodies further includes 19- and 20-inch aluminum wheels painted in black, Jake caps, black lug nuts, Carbon Flash Metallic for the mirror caps and high-wing spoiler, black-painted composite rocker extensions, black splash guards, a fully-rendered C8.R premium indoor cover in either yellow or gray, yellow seat belts, and a sweet-looking numbered plaque.



Only available with the Z51 Performance Package that adds $6,345 to the net price, the IMSA GTLM Championship C8.R is thoroughly neat from a visual standpoint. Be that as it may, it has nothing on the all-new Z06.



Coming to a dealership near you for the 2023 model year, the mid-engine sports car is rocking a four-cam V8 with a flat-plane crankshaft and the kind of exhaust sound that makes grown men squeal like teenage girls meeting Justin Bieber. Recently confirmed to cover the quarter mile in 10.6 seconds just like the previous-generation ZR1, the upcoming Z06 develops 670 horsepower and 460 pound-feet (624 Nm) of torque from just



Capable of hitting 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) in 2.6 seconds when equipped with the Z07 package and carbon-fiber wheels, the Z06 promises to give the Porsche 911 GT3 a few headaches on the racetrack. GM Authority reports that “demand for the motorsports-inspired special edition remained high throughout September and October as the automaker registered the remaining 600 or so orders.” That’s a lot of customers in a relatively short period of time, which is only natural of the small-block V8 Stingray because many peeps are still waiting on their cars to be delivered.Available on the 3LT trim level, the IMSA GTLM Championship C8.R comes in either Accelerate Yellow Metallic with gray contrasting graphics as the pictured vehicle or Hypersonic Gray Metallic with yellow whatnots.The list of goodies further includes 19- and 20-inch aluminum wheels painted in black, Jake caps, black lug nuts, Carbon Flash Metallic for the mirror caps and high-wing spoiler, black-painted composite rocker extensions, black splash guards, a fully-rendered C8.R premium indoor cover in either yellow or gray, yellow seat belts, and a sweet-looking numbered plaque.Only available with the Z51 Performance Package that adds $6,345 to the net price, the IMSA GTLM Championship C8.R is thoroughly neat from a visual standpoint. Be that as it may, it has nothing on the all-new Z06.Coming to a dealership near you for the 2023 model year, the mid-engine sports car is rocking a four-cam V8 with a flat-plane crankshaft and the kind of exhaust sound that makes grown men squeal like teenage girls meeting Justin Bieber. Recently confirmed to cover the quarter mile in 10.6 seconds just like the previous-generation ZR1, the upcoming Z06 develops 670 horsepower and 460 pound-feet (624 Nm) of torque from just 5.5 liters Capable of hitting 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) in 2.6 seconds when equipped with the Z07 package and carbon-fiber wheels, the Z06 promises to give the Porsche 911 GT3 a few headaches on the racetrack.