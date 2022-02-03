C8 Corvette Stingray Goes Topless, Customers Like It That Way

The Chevrolet Corvette is in high demand, with customers facing up to four years of waiting before they get the cars. Waiting can be a nasty thing, so Vette customers are trying to sugarcoat the experience by ordering the convertible instead of the coupe. It turns out nearly half of C8 Corvette orders are now for the open-top version.
The mid-engine C8 Corvette is the most accomplished sports car Chevrolet has ever mass-produced. It has everything, looks, performance, appeal, you name it. And it looks great as a convertible, so people are increasingly turning to the open-top version for their orders. No wonder the Convertible accounts for nearly half of C8 Corvette Stingray orders in December 2021 and January 2022.
More specifically, 49% of the C8 Vette customers ordered the drop-top version lately. The percentage saw a steady increase from the moment the Stingray started production. Only 17% of the 2020 Chevy Corvette sales were for the convertible version as of June 2020, according to GM Authority. Then the numbers went up to 41 percent in April 2021 and gained another 1% five months later. This speaks volumes about the Corvette’s first-ever folding hard-top roof’s popularity.
And it’s understandable, as the hardtop offers the best of both worlds. You can have the open-top experience at the touch of a button in the summer while keeping all the other qualities a fixed roof has. Well, almost, as surely the rigidity and the weight differ a little. The folding roof adds complexity and 101 pounds (45 kg) to the Vette, although the open-top sports car is still impressive at only 3,467 pounds (1,573 kg).
We’re curious to see if the 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray that arrives in the spring will keep the same bias towards the open-top version. The fourth model year of the C8 Corvette will also come with the Z06 performance version, also available in the coupe and convertible versions. As we’ve already covered, the order books for the 2023 Corvette will open in March, with deliveries starting in May.
