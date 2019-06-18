Another Day, Another Passed Out Driver at the Wheel of a Moving Tesla

5 Mid-Engined Corvette "Spotted" On Instagram, Looks Sleek

3 Straight, White Country Boy Tricks Out Chevy Silverado in Honor of Pride Month

2 Gator Takes a Big Bite Out of Chevy Patrol Car

1 Man Pulls Gun on Kids Playing After Stick Accidentally Hits His Car

More on this:

C8 Corvette Spied At Cars & Coffee

Over in Wixom, Lingenfelter Cars & Coffee is the place where Peter Calcaterra shot the C8 Corvette cruising in camouflage. Bringing the point home, the manufacturer’s license plate confirms this example of the breed is a pre-production prototype. 11 photos



As for the sound of the engine, the quad-tipped exhaust system helps the LT2 sing the song of small-block V8 rumble. From 6.2 liters of displacement, the heir-apparent of the LT1 is expected to level up to 500 horsepower. The C7, by comparison, develops 460 horsepower with either the Performance Exhaust or



Speaking of the seventh generation, C7 orders will end on June 23rd as Chevrolet prepares to launch the C8 in California on July 18th. As ever, production will take place in Bowling Green, Kentucky. The home rule-class city in Warren County is also where General Motors builds the Blackwing V8 for Cadillac, an engine that’ll be adapted for the eighth generation of the Corvette.



Beyond the



What’s most impressive about the C8 given the switch from front- to mid-engine is that the LT2 relies on pushrods instead of overhead camshafts. DOHC engines are wider than a pushrod engine, and ever since the original Corvette, America’s favorite sports car valued packaging.



Given the twin-turbo V8 and hybridized options, there’s no denying Chevrolet developed the engine bay of the C8 with wiggle room for a DOHC design as well.



The mid-engine ‘Vette is featured towards the end of the video, and for a brief moment, it’s easy to hear the dual-clutch transmission shift quicker than the torque-converter automatic of the outgoing model. That’s right! The C8 comes with a DCT and there are no plans to introduce a manual option.As for the sound of the engine, the quad-tipped exhaust system helps the LT2 sing the song of small-block V8 rumble. From 6.2 liters of displacement, the heir-apparent of the LT1 is expected to level up to 500 horsepower. The C7, by comparison, develops 460 horsepower with either the Performance Exhaust or Z51 Performance Package Speaking of the seventh generation, C7 orders will end on June 23rd as Chevrolet prepares to launch the C8 in California on July 18th. As ever, production will take place in Bowling Green, Kentucky. The home rule-class city in Warren County is also where General Motors builds the Blackwing V8 for Cadillac, an engine that’ll be adapted for the eighth generation of the Corvette.Beyond the LT2 and twin-turbo V8, the C8 is supposed to get hybrid assistance. The most rumored opinion is an electrified front axle, which could ramp up the output to 1,000 horsepower. At that level of performance, the Corvette would leave the Ford GT for dead along with next-generation hypercars such as the Toyota GR Super Sport.What’s most impressive about the C8 given the switch from front- to mid-engine is that the LT2 relies on pushrods instead of overhead camshafts.engines are wider than a pushrod engine, and ever since the original Corvette, America’s favorite sports car valued packaging.Given the twin-turbo V8 and hybridized options, there’s no denying Chevrolet developed the engine bay of the C8 with wiggle room for a DOHC design as well.