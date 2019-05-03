Driven: 2019 BMW Z4 M40i First Contact – The Good, The Bad And The Ugly

C8 Corvette “Specific Service Tools” Cost $1,500 For Existing Corvette Dealers

If you’re a Corvette dealership in the United States, chances are you’ll want to sell the C8 once Chevrolet debuts the eighth generation on July 18th. But as expected, this comes at a price. 11 photos



Program Two requires to comply with the Corvette Participation Agreement and the training in Spring Mountain for one service manager or service advisor. Dealerships who take up Program Two are also showcased on Chevy.com as a signature Corvette dealer.



There’s a section titled “Additional Opportunities” mentioned as well, and the highlight is “potential access to the C8 Corvette Mobile Tour.” What that means is, Chevrolet will send an example of the breed for one or two days. During this time, dealerships will be able to invite potential customers to see the car before placing an order.



The C8 Corvette Mobile Tour doesn’t come free, though. If you insist, Chevrolet wants $16,000 for one day or $25,000 for two days. There’s no denying the eighth generation will make General Motors a lot of money, but given the specialized servicing of the mid-engine sports car, the dealerships will reap benefits as well in the long run.



There’s no manual transmission this time around, but a dual-clutch transmission coupled to the LT2 small-block V8. The 6.2-liter engine is capable of more than 460 horsepower, singing the song of its people through four exhaust pipes located at the extremities of the rear bumper.



