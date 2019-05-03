autoevolution

C8 Corvette “Specific Service Tools” Cost $1,500 For Existing Corvette Dealers

3 May 2019, 14:10 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Industry
If you’re a Corvette dealership in the United States, chances are you’ll want to sell the C8 once Chevrolet debuts the eighth generation on July 18th. But as expected, this comes at a price.
11 photos
Mid-Engine 2020 Chevrolet Corvette (C8)Mid-Engine 2020 Chevrolet Corvette (C8)Mid-Engine 2020 Chevrolet Corvette (C8)Mid-Engine 2020 Chevrolet Corvette (C8)Mid-Engine 2020 Chevrolet Corvette (C8)Mid-Engine 2020 Chevrolet Corvette (C8)Mid-Engine 2020 Chevrolet Corvette (C8)Mid-Engine 2020 Chevrolet Corvette (C8)Mid-Engine 2020 Chevrolet Corvette (C8)Mid-Engine 2020 Chevrolet Corvette (C8)
Corvette Blogger understands there are two programs available, and enrolment is available until June 7th. Program One includes three must-haves, starting with the purchase of “specific service tools at an approximate cost of $1,500.” Dealerships must also “send one sales specialist to Spring Mountain at a cost of $3,500” and “complete all the required sales and service training.”

Program Two requires to comply with the Corvette Participation Agreement and the training in Spring Mountain for one service manager or service advisor. Dealerships who take up Program Two are also showcased on Chevy.com as a signature Corvette dealer.

There’s a section titled “Additional Opportunities” mentioned as well, and the highlight is “potential access to the C8 Corvette Mobile Tour.” What that means is, Chevrolet will send an example of the breed for one or two days. During this time, dealerships will be able to invite potential customers to see the car before placing an order.

The C8 Corvette Mobile Tour doesn’t come free, though. If you insist, Chevrolet wants $16,000 for one day or $25,000 for two days. There’s no denying the eighth generation will make General Motors a lot of money, but given the specialized servicing of the mid-engine sports car, the dealerships will reap benefits as well in the long run.

There’s no manual transmission this time around, but a dual-clutch transmission coupled to the LT2 small-block V8. The 6.2-liter engine is capable of more than 460 horsepower, singing the song of its people through four exhaust pipes located at the extremities of the rear bumper.

Considering that General Motors pulled every trick in the book to make the C8 Corvette, there’s hearsay the newcomer is lighter than the C7 Corvette. The Stingray tips the scales at 3,298 pounds (1,495 kilograms) while the ZR1 levels up to 3,560 pounds (1,614 kilograms).
C8 Corvette 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Chevrolet Corvette Mid-Engine Corvette Chevrolet sports car C8
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious What Is the Green NCAP? The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit How to Use the Tesla Autopilot No-Confirmation Lane Change Option Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
Manipulated Into Liking Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
CHEVROLET models:
CHEVROLET Silverado 2500 Double CabCHEVROLET Silverado 2500 Double Cab Fullsize PickupCHEVROLET BlazerCHEVROLET Blazer Large SUVCHEVROLET TraxCHEVROLET Trax Small SUVCHEVROLET RST Performance PackageCHEVROLET RST Performance Package Large SUVCHEVROLET SparkCHEVROLET Spark CompactAll CHEVROLET models  
 
 