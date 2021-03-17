C8 Corvette Raybestos Powertrain GPZ Clutches Can Handle Over 1,000 HP

Tacoma TRD Off-Road vs. New Frontier Pro-4X: Which Off-Road Truck Is Better?

Despite the unhackable engine control unit, it’s easy to squeeze out more power from the LT2 small-block V8 of the Corvette. Bolt-on upgrades worthy of taking into consideration include stainless-steel headers , a cat-back exhaust, high-flow cats, cold-air intake, and a throttle body spacer. 8 photos



Ray who? Raybestos Powertrain is the company that helped DCT can take up to 590 pound-feet (800 Nm) completely stock, which is why you need aftermarket friction clutches to harness this level of suck-squeeze-bang-blow.



Currently available to pre-order without an advertised price, GPZ clutches are constructed from “a state-of-the-art friction material that exceeds OE material to withstand high stress, temperatures, and repeated cycling.” Raybestos doesn’t mention the exact torque limit, but it does mention 1,000-horsepower builds such as the strip-slaying ETS C8.



If you need an upgraded clutch pack now for your car,



Owners who prefer the Corvette as stock as possible also have a reason to celebrate. Chevrolet will reopen the order book for the high-wing spoiler on April 8, and the Z06 is right around the corner with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tires that measure 345/25 by 21 inches out back. Animated by a flat-plane crankshaft V8 with a DOHC valvetrain, the first performance-oriented C8 is likely to be unveiled in July 2021 for the 2022 model year.



