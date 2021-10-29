C8 Corvette PD Supercharger Kit Unveiled Before SEMA Debut

When the word “supercharger” is mentioned, it likely evokes images of a Charger with a humongous Roots-style blower throning over the hood. That’s called a positive displacement supercharger, a design that delivers the airflow linearly to maintain full boost throughout the rev band.
As far as the mid-engine Corvette is concerned, we’ve seen countless turbo makeovers and centrifugal-style blowers under the hood/hatch. A positive displacement blower wouldn’t fit in the very compact engine compartment, but guess what? The peeps at Boost District have done it with an Eaton TVS R2650 supercharging kit that features Corvette LT5 lettering on the cover!
As a brief reminder, LT5 is the internal designation of the 6.2-liter supercharged V8 that General Motors used in the C7 ZR1. What can only be described as the ultimate incarnation of the seventh-gen ‘Vette delivers 755 ponies and 715 pound-feet (969 Nm) of torque at 4,400 rotations per minute, making it the most powerful road-going Chevrolet ever.
Turning our attention back to the C8 with the Boost District supercharging upgrade, it utilizes the Eaton TVS R2650 rotor pack to ensure OEM reliability and no added maintenance. The CNC-machined housing provides more than enough airflow throughout the system, and there are provisions for port injection. Bolt-on heat exchangers with fans, a quick-release pulley hub, and zero modifications to the frame also need to be highlighted. What’s more, this upgrade allows for different configurations for the throttle body.
Boost District has worked side by side with Anderson Dick of FuelTech for the plug-and-play ECU control with port injection, and more options will be available in the near future using a Peitz Performance Tunes controller. Pricing and the specifications sheet aren’t currently available, but we do know the car has a fully-stock long block as well as the fully-stock clutches.
Boost District is also working on a version of the blower kit for the convertible-topped Stingray, which promises to launch in 2022. On that note, you’ll be able to see this car in the flesh at the Magnaflow booth at the SEMA Show in Las Vegas from November 2nd through November 5th.
