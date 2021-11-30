C8 Corvette Owners Allegedly Receive Electric Corvette Survey From GM

5 GMC Hummer EV Pickup Edition 1 Deliveries Will Start in December

Bob Lutz, the Swiss-born American executive who served as president or chairman of the Big Three in Detroit, once said that it’s high time for General Motors to roll out a Corvette-styled utility vehicle. Not long after that, GM provided a glimpse of a Corvette-like SUV parked next to many other electric utility vehicles at the 2021 Consumer Electronics Show. 30 photos



Be that as it may, other members and patrons have confirmed its existence, including the “electric sport vehicle” part of the survey. The biggest question mark, however, concerns the upcoming model’s body style. Are we dealing with the aforementioned SUV or a C8-based sports car?



If you ask me, I’d guesstimate utility vehicle because the future product plan for the C8 doesn’t include a full-electric powertrain. To make a long story as short as possible, everyone is looking forward to the new E-Ray as the replacement for the Grand Sport, the ZR1, and the range-topping Zora.







As for the Corvette SUV teased in January 2021 by vice president of global design Michael Simcoe, the skateboard-type BEV3 platform seems to be the best choice for this vehicle. The Cadillac Lyriq is the first nameplate based on this platform whereas the GMC Hummer EV rides on the BT1.



Ultium batteries, Ultium Drive powertrains, and the BEV3 promise up to 200 kWh in capacity and more than 400 miles (644 kilometers) of range on a single charge. As for performance, the GMC Hummer EV promises 1,000 HP and three seconds to 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour).



On an ending note, remember when U.S. President Joe Biden said that he'll drive the upcoming electric Corvette? Whatever body style it may feature, it's very hard to argue against an electric Corvette at this point.

Editor's note: Corvette SUV and C8 Corvette E-Ray pictured in the gallery. Corvette SUV and C8 Corvette E-Ray pictured in the gallery.