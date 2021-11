C8 Corvette Owners Allegedly Receive Electric Corvette Survey From GM

SUV

Adding fuel to the fire, the biggest automaker in the United States of America has recently emailed a survey to Corvette owners about an "electric sport vehicle." Later identified as a Corvette according to Mid-Engine Corvette Forum senior contributor maxvette, the survey remains a bit of a mystery because nobody on the forum has posted its contents.Be that as it may, other members and patrons have confirmed its existence, including the “electric sport vehicle” part of the survey. The biggest question mark, however, concerns the upcoming model’s body style. Are we dealing with the aforementionedor a C8-based sports car?If you ask me, I’d guesstimate utility vehicle because the future product plan for the C8 doesn’t include a full-electric powertrain. To make a long story as short as possible, everyone is looking forward to the new E-Ray as the replacement for the Grand Sport, the ZR1, and the range-topping Zora. The E-Ray is a wide-bodied car like the Z06 although it combines the small-block V8 of the Stingray with some kind of hybrid assistance, reportedly an electrified front axle. The ZR1 can be summed up as a twin-turbo Z06 whereas the Zora is rumored with a twin-turbo V8 hybrid powertrain.As for the Corvette SUV teased in January 2021 by vice president of global design Michael Simcoe, the skateboard-type BEV3 platform seems to be the best choice for this vehicle. The Cadillac Lyriq is the first nameplate based on this platform whereas the GMC Hummerrides on the BT1.Ultium batteries, Ultium Drive powertrains, and the BEV3 promise up to 200in capacity and more than 400 miles (644 kilometers) of range on a single charge. As for performance, the GMC Hummer EV promises 1,000and three seconds to 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour).On an ending note, remember when U.S. President Joe Biden said that he'll drive the upcoming electric Corvette? Whatever body style it may feature, it's very hard to argue against an electric Corvette at this point.