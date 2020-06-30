C8 Corvette "Milkshake" Shows Full-Calorie Widebody

Given the amount of exposure the C8 Chevrolet Corvette has enjoyed since its introduction last year, it's difficult to believe most people won't recognize the car in this rendering. However, there are other ways to look at the image: for one, you could regard it as a preview for the machine that will dominate the 2020 SEMA show this fall.
We'll kick off this tale by turning out attention back to last year's SEMA, with the Vegas venue becoming a temple for another go-fast machine, namely the 2020 Toyota Supra. For the record, over sixty custom examples of the Japanese sportscar were showcased at the event.
And it's easy to see why the top seat will be handed over to the mid-engined Corvette this year. For one, despite the global health crisis acting as a brake, multiple customization specialists have worked on gifting the midship Chevy with all sorts of aftermarket bits and pieces. And here's to hoping that the custom car show will take place, as we have plenty of exciting projects waiting to adorn its floor.
Some of these are similar to the tuning work portrayed in this pixel portrait, as plenty of enthusiasts wish to see the Chevrolet halo car in widebody form - pixel tip to Monaco Auto Design for this eye candy.
Speaking of which, this rendering showcases what could be labeled as a moderate-to-wild WB approach. And the white finish of the vehicle only allows the exuberant custom styling of the kit to reach our eyes easier.
Of course, we must also mention the contrasting black aero bits, with the list involving a wickerbill, along with side skirt extensions and a front splitter that's barely visible from this angle.
In fact, Chevrolet itself is working of giving the C8 a wider body, albeit with the resulting package being the Z06. The monster, which should debut next year, will be the first in a long list of Corvette specials, some of which will be entirely new to the badge (think: electrification, perhaps up to the point where the performance may rival that of exotics such as the Ferrari SF90 Stradale).
