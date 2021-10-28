5 This 1972 Chevrolet Corvette Is an Incredible All-Original Survivor With Just 17K Miles

C8 Corvette Looks Racy With $3,500 Active Aero Rear Wing

Based in Austin, the peeps at Victor Racing have launched a clever rear wing for the C8 Corvette through Aerolarri. Finished in visible carbon fiber, this wing differs from other wings through active aerodynamics. 11 photos



As expected, the active aerodynamics part wouldn’t be possible without a GPS module, accelerometer, and gyroscope sensor. The proprietary software allows the user to select between five different operating modes: DRS (Drag Reduction System), Downforce 1, Downforce 2, Downforce 3, and Aerobraking. What’s more, there’s an element of customization built into the wing in the guise of user-adjustable speeds and braking G-forces.



To be showcased next month in Las Vegas at SEMA, the carbon-fiber wing is listed with a shipping date of December 1st on the



On the upside, the height and position of the wing match the specifications of the record-setting C8.R endurance racing car. You know, the GTLM class winner that inspired the fan-bleeding-tastic



The 70-inch airfoil is operated by two electric actuators. You don't need to modify the car's wiring harness to provide 12-volt power because this fellow was designed to plug in. Priced from $3,499, the ACT-C8 rear wing can be optioned with beefier struts for $199 extra. Fancier end caps add $269 to the tally, hiking up the price to $4,256 including the shipping cost.

