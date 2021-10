C8 Corvette Looks Racy With $3,500 Active Aero Rear Wing

The 70-inch airfoil is operated by two electric actuators. You don’t need to modify the car’s wiring harness to provide 12-volt power because this fellow was designed to plug in. Priced from $3,499, the ACT-C8 rear wing can be optioned with beefier struts for $199 extra. Fancier end caps add $269 to the tally, hiking up the price to $4,256 including the shipping cost.As expected, the active aerodynamics part wouldn’t be possible without a GPS module, accelerometer, and gyroscope sensor. The proprietary software allows the user to select between five different operating modes: DRS (Drag Reduction System), Downforce 1, Downforce 2, Downforce 3, and Aerobraking. What’s more, there’s an element of customization built into the wing in the guise of user-adjustable speeds and braking G-forces.To be showcased next month in Las Vegas at SEMA, the carbon-fiber wing is listed with a shipping date of December 1st on the Aerolarri website . But curiously enough, there’s no weight information available on this wing at the moment of writing. Considering that carbon fiber’s role is to be as light and stiff as possible, that’s quite a curious omission from the spec sheet.On the upside, the height and position of the wing match the specifications of the record-setting C8.R endurance racing car. You know, the GTLM class winner that inspired the fan-bleeding-tastic Corvette Z06 To whom it may concern, the flat-plane crankshaft V8 in the Zee-Oh-Six revs to 8,600 rpm and tops 670 horsepower from 5.5 liters of displacement. When equipped with the Z07 package that includes Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tires, the Z06 can reach 60 mph (97 kph) in 2.6 seconds.