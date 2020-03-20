C8 Corvette "High Rider" Looks Like a Lift Kit For Days

Spend a bit of time on social media these days (hey, we have to be indoors anyway) and, if your interests include things that have four wheels, it will be hard to miss the sea of modded C8 Corvettes (here's a recent example).
With the 2020 'Vette having only started reaching its owners last month, the projects you'll notice are still in their early phases. However, just like it happened with the Mk V Supra last year, many owners will install air suspension and drop the vehicle to the ground. But what about going the other way?
Yes, I'm referring to a lifted C8. And there are multiple reasons why I expect such a toy to be built. For one, why should the Porsche 911 have all the jportscar (jacked-up sportscar) fun?
In fact, the genre mentioned above is on the rise. And the affordable nature of the new Corvette means this would make a good candidate for such a role.
Besides, in a sea of slammed 'Vettes, such a high-riding model would easily stand out - in this day and age, one should never underestimate the lengths go-fast machine owners would go through in the race for attention.
Well, until some eccentric shop out there decides to come up with a lifted C8 Chevrolet Corvette, I've brought along a rendering that portrays such a machine.
As you'll notice in the Instagram post below, the pixel work goes all the way, since the Corvette Stingray receives the full offroading treatment.
From rugged bumpers, and LED strips to heavy-duty shocks and bead lock wheels with massive tires, as well as underbody protection, this Corvette is ready to go anywhere and come back without any sort of problem.
Now, in case you're wondering, the artist responsible for the eye candy we have here is named Adam Dao.
