autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's Two-Wheeler Month  
Car reviews:
 

C8 Corvette "Golden Dragon" Shows Need for Speed Design

16 Jun 2020, 14:55 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Renderings
From aftermarket developers working in their homes during the lockdown era to drag races bbeing back on the tarmac earlier this month, there are multiple efforts that contribute to the industry's dream of making the C8 Chevrolet Corvette even quicker.
7 photos
C8 Corvette "Red Dragon" renderingC8 Corvette "Red Dragon" renderingC8 Corvette "Red Dragon" renderingC8 Corvette "Red Dragon" renderingC8 Corvette "Red Dragon" renderingC8 Corvette "Red Dragon" rendering
Meanwhile, body kit producers are also working to give the mid-engined 'Vette a meaner appearance and, of course, there will be plenty of drivers willing to gift their 2020 Corvettes with both. So, here's a rendering portraying an effort of the sort.

To start with, this Chevy halo car has been gifted with a widebody kit. We're talking about an approach that seems to borrow elements from both the midnight racer world and the realm of motorsport.

So, at least from what can be gathered from these images, this is an approach that's centered around manipulating airflow rather than being all about the show.

That's not to say this midship Corvette won't turn heads. And this is where the wrap of the Chevrolet comes into play - when you go for a dragon theme like the one seen here, the attention magnet effect is guaranteed, not just thanks to the graphics, but also because of the colors featured on the body of the vehicle.

In the end, one might expect this Chevrolet to come from the Need for Speed world, so you're not the only one linking the two and smiling.

What about the source of these pixels?

This digital shenanigan obviously started out in life as a 3D model of the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette. Digital artist Karan Adivi, a constant presence in our rendering section, added the widebody kit.

As for the second skin job of the Chevy, this design comes from Shashank Das, whose work we've also featured on multiple occasions - keep in mind that Bugatti officially recognized his Stormtrooper incarnation of the Chiron Pur Sport.
speed shot C8 Corvette 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Chevrolet Corvette rendering Chevrolet widebody
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories,
typically no more than 5 per day