C8 Corvette "Golden Dragon" Shows Need for Speed Design

To start with, this Chevy halo car has been gifted with a widebody kit. We're talking about an approach that seems to borrow elements from both the midnight racer world and the realm of motorsport.
So, at least from what can be gathered from these images, this is an approach that's centered around manipulating airflow rather than being all about the show.
That's not to say this midship Corvette won't turn heads. And this is where the wrap of the Chevrolet comes into play - when you go for a dragon theme like the one seen here, the attention magnet effect is guaranteed, not just thanks to the graphics, but also because of the colors featured on the body of the vehicle.
In the end, one might expect this Chevrolet to come from the Need for Speed world, so you're not the only one linking the two and smiling.
What about the source of these pixels?
This digital shenanigan obviously started out in life as a 3D model of the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette. Digital artist Karan Adivi, a constant presence in our rendering section, added the widebody kit.
As for the second skin job of the Chevy, this design comes from Shashank Das, whose work we've also featured on multiple occasions - keep in mind that Bugatti officially recognized his Stormtrooper incarnation of the Chiron Pur Sport.
Vezi această postare pe Instagram
Corvette C8 Widebody “DRAGON”. A collaboration project! ___ Body Kit design by @karanadivi Wrap designed by @sdesyn ___ #chevrolet#chevy#corvette#corvettec8#c8#z06#c8corvette#supercar#wrap#carwrap#carwrapping#zr1#gold#custom#art#design#tuned#slammed#japan#dragon#widebody#render#cgi#carlifestyle#modified#urban#photography#sdesyn
