C8 Corvette EPA Fuel Economy Ratings Revealed, Stingray Returns 27 MPG Highway

Just how efficient is the C8 Corvette? The most frugal version of the eighth generation will be a hybrid with an electrified front axle, but for the time being, the Stingray is much obliged to return 27 miles to the gallon on the highway and 15 miles per gallon in the city.
Those numbers were confirmed by chief engineer Ed Piatek to Motor1.com, adding that the driving range is 500 miles on an 18.6-gallon tank of gasoline. Chevrolet recommends premium fuel, but the LT2 small-block V8 doesn’t mind regular either. One of the secrets to this frugality is cylinder deactivation, but the eight-speed DCT is important too.
For reference, the Corvette Stingray from the C7 generation is EPA-rated 25 and 16 miles to the gallon with the seven-speed manual. The eight-speed automatic manages 15 miles to the gallon in the city, matching the 2020 model year’s rating. In other words, the tranny is geared towards better fuel economy on the long haul rather than for urban driving.
General Motors is expected to replace the 6.2-liter supercharged V8 in the Z06 with a flat-plane crankshaft V8 that displaces 5.5 liters. Without forced induction, this engine promises approximately 600 horsepower but heaven only knows what the gas mileage will be. The Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 averages 16 mpg combined (14 and 21) from 5.2 liters.
Looking forward to February 2020, the C8 prepares to enter production in Bowling Green while the first deliveries are scheduled for the end of the month. The convertible should follow suit in April and as mentioned time and again, $7,500 separate the two body styles. The coupe is sold out, leaving the convertible as your only choice for the 2020 model year.
Earlier today, the C8.R racing car finished fourth and seventh in the GT Le Mans class at the Rolex 24-hour endurance race in Daytona. The first season is always the hardest for an all-new racecar, let alone the flat-plane V8-engined Corvette that previews the all-new Z06.
