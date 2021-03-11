C8 Corvette "Barn Find" Looks Like Redneck Cyberpunk 2077 DLC

Finding an old icon in a barn, out in the middle of nowhere, covered in dust - that's one of the most exciting parts of being a muscle car fan. Barn finds are a phenomenon even in the era of smartphone cameras. So there's no reason to believe a C8 Corvette wouldn't be discovered under a tarp in 2077.
Why that year in particular? It's obvious, as Cyberpunk 2077 created a whole new genre of games and car content. While Mad Max or Elysium made us think that the V8s and Nissan GT-Rs of today will be part of a post-apocalyptic universe, Cyberpunk's version of the future is less dystopian and more... Grand Theft Auto with robots.
In any case, 56 years from now, we'll probably still have cars, though the ones we take to work are likely to be fully-electric and autonomous. There's still a chance that the government will let us have weekend toys, and in that case, the 2021 model year would be a pretty awesome vintage of car.
Think about it. We have the Shelby GT500, the Ford F-150 Raptor, the Ram TRX, Ford Bronco, not to mention slightly older Hellcats and Demons. Of course, Chevy's new Corvette is also something special, the first mid-engine American V8 sports car.
While we couldn't imagine what a C8 Corvette would look like after 50 years of neglect, wb.artist20 made everything believable with his latest rendering. The bright paint has bubbled and peeled off, but it's apparently rust-free. Also, the farm animals have done a number on the windshield.
Right now, a modern Corvette in this state seems scary. The electronically complex V8 is nothing like its carburated counterparts of the 1960s. But who knows, maybe we'll have nano-robots who know how to fix a seized engine or a wiring harness without having to pay a mechanic in 2077. Do you think driving in a mid-engined V8 sports car will be legal in the future? Let us know in the comments.
