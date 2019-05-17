C8 Corvette Acceleration Sound Is Unmistakably V8 Rumble

autoevolution

We’ve known for quite a long time the C8 will be powered by a V8, but have you ever wondered how the LT2 sounds under acceleration? This clip clears up that mystery, and we quite like the eight-cylinder soundtrack.
The small-block engine in the C8 displaces 6.2 liters like the LT series in the seventh-generation Corvette. Naturally aspirated like the LT1, the LT2 in the C8 is expected to level up to 500 horsepower in the best-case scenario. For the 2019 model year, the Stingray is much obliged to crank out 460 horsepower and 465 pound-feet of torque.

What’s not so great about the test mule in the video? The batwing-style spoiler feels out of place, and we can’t help it. The trunk-mounted wing of the Corvette ZR1 with the ZTK Track Package would be more appropriate, but then again, Chevrolet isn’t prepared to go crazy with the C8 for the time being.

It’s widely believed the LT2 will be followed by a Blackwing V8-based engine, a twin-turbo V8 that will join the LT family. The engine in the Cadillac CT6-V, for reference, was assigned LTA as the RPO code. Chevrolet won’t stop here, though, but follow up with an even wilder proposition for the eighth-generation Corvette.

The C8 to rule all C8s is expected with hybrid assistance, most likely in the guise of a front-mounted electric motor. Combined with the twin-turbo engine mentioned in the previous paragraph, the result could get the Corvette close to 1,000 horsepower. Madness, isn’t it? This figure is all the more impressive if you remember the ZR1 develops 755 horsepower and 715 pound-feet of torque from the LT5.

Chances are the C8 will cost more than $60,000 as opposed to the $55,900 that Chevrolet charges for the C7. Closer to $70,000 is our guess, and that would put the Corvette right in the crosshairs of the Porsche Cayman S. The Grand Sport and Z06, by comparison, start at $65,900 and $80,900 before destination charge.

On that note, have patience until July 18th for Chevrolet to reveal the C8 Corvette in all of its glory!

