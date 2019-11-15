C7 Corvette Production Ends, Bowling Green Currently Prepares for C8 Corvette

The era of the front-engined ‘Vette comes to a close with the end of production of the C7. The final example of the breed is a $2.7 million Z06 painted in black while the second to last C7 is a Stingray that will be delivered next Wednesday.
The National Corvette Museum claims that the owner of the white-painted sports car is Ivan Schdrodt, a supporter and lifetime member of the NCM. He will take delivery of his small-block V8-engined Stingray on November 20th at a ceremony on Corvette Boulevard in Bowling Green, Kentucky.
NCH has also published the production numbers for the 2019 model year Corvette, tallying at 34,822 units. The ZR1 coupe and convertible are the rarest at 7.0 and 1.5 percent while the Grand Sport coupe and Z06 coupe represent 27.3 and 17.1 percent of the grand total. In terms of exterior colors, black is the most popular choice (RPO code GBA) while Admiral Blue (a.k.a. GTR) is the most uncommon.
Now that C7 production has come to a grinding halt, General Motors Bowling Green Assembly can start preparing for mid-engined production with the C8 Corvette. The all-new Stingray coupe is expected to start rolling off the assembly line in February 2020, and until then, re-tooling is the biggest priority.
Corvette plant visitors will also be treated to a different display area where the Bowling Green sign is located, right across Interstate 65. Construction began on November 1st, and plant tours are scheduled to resume by the spring of 2020 if everything goes according to plan with the eighth-generation ‘Vette.
The C7 is still listed on the U.S. website at $55,900 excluding destination charge, and the configurator allows you to customize the three other variants as well. The ZR1 continues to be the most expensive of the bunch at $123,000 for the coupe while the Z06 and Grand Sport kick off at $80,900 and $65,900.
As for the C8, the Stingray coupe with removable roof panels will set you back $58,900. Those interested in more performance can get the Z51 package for an additional $5,000.
