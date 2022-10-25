C68 Carbon Is a 2022 Dodge Challenger Hellcat Wearing an Old-School 1968 Charger Disguise

This high-quality restoration project, named C68 Carbon, is designed to bring the ‘60s-’70s classic closer to the standards of today and offer the best of both worlds: the nostalgia of the cars of yesteryears combined with the technology of today.
The full carbon 2022 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye might have been heavily modified to look like a classic 1968 Dodge Charger, but its insides are those of a modern Dodge muscle car, including the running gear and complementary equipment.
To achieve the look you see in the pictures, eXoMod had to cut away the exterior sheet metal from the brand-new 2022 Challenger that serves as base for this project and then graft on a bespoke carbon-fiber exoskeleton.
eXoMod Concepts claims the C68 Carbon is the first “all-carbon fiber bodied muscle car built on a brand-new automobile chassis,” and we might just have to take their word for it considering other recent full carbon body projects, like Ralph Gilles’ 1968 Charger Hellucination built by SpeedKore, are built on custom chassis, not on modern production cars.
wheelbase is almost identical to that of a ’68 Charger (117-inch/2.97m, which means a difference of just 0.8 inches/2 cm), but the two cars differ in body width by 4 inches (10 cm), that’s why the C68 Carbon is wider than an original ’68 Charger. However, given all the exterior design elements this bespoke example borrows from the classic car, such as the recessed grille and back window, the hidden headlights, and the round taillights, one could easily mistake it for a restored original. The new panels in the form of the old-school Charger are painted an eye-pleasing Electric Blue Pearl.
“You have the old-school soul and looks, but you have the new-school technology and reliability,” says Rick Katzeff, CEO and principal of eXoMod Concepts. He adds, “That’s the first one right there,” which hints at the fact that the shop plans to expand the range of custom builds based on the Challenger. As it turns out, a 1969 Charger Daytona and a 1971 Dodge Demon will follow next.
Getting back to the C68 Carbon, once you take a look inside, you’ll immediately notice this is a modern muscle car in old-school disguise. eXoMod hasn’t made many modifications to the luxurious interior of the Challenger Hellcat SRT Widebody Redeye, except for the upgraded white leather seats.
Featured at the 2022 Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) show in Las Vegas, Nevada, in November, this interesting build is set to be auctioned off at Mecum’s upcoming Las Vegas sale. The listing doesn’t include a guide price, but you should expect sums akin to those asked for modern supercars.
A new-build C68 starts at $325,000 for a Scat Pack Challenger on ExoMod’s website, while an example based on a Hellcat Redeye like the auctioned unit here is $395,000.
