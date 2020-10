CVT

Are we crazy to suggest one should be made? Obviously not, as Hyundai is developing the Kona N, which is sure to generate a lot of hype. After all, small crossovers are nothing more than hatchbacks with black body cladding, so they should make decent pocket rockets.Today, we're not going to talk about any crazy rumors coming out of Japan, though we're sure Toyota is at least considering the possibility of GR C-HR. Instead, we'll focus on a project that has the backing of the automaker yet is restricted to the digital world.Toyota UK wanted to generate some hype on social media so it asked Khyzyl Saleem, arguably the most famous rendering artist in the country, to spice things up. In the past few months, we've seen how the Supra can look extra-special with window louvers while the humble Corolla got turned into a rally car worthy of Group B. But today, we'll look at the Toyota C-HR, which is relatively reserved in factory spec, despite the intentionally bold design. The problem is probably in the power department. Americans complain that it's as slow as snails with the 144 hp engine hooked up to a. However, the UK model is slower still, being offered with a hybrid 1.8-liter rated at 120 ponies or a tiny 1.2-liter turbo.By contrast, this digital C-HR race car wears a full-carbon body shell that turns it into a pure thoroughbred. It seems to be a mix of styles, ranging from old rally cars, the Ford Escort Cosworth, and the aero of modern time attack racers.We'd imagine this is powered by the Yaris WRC engine, a 1.6-liter turbo beast. Meanwhile, thesystem is clearly visible through the chopped rear of the crossover.