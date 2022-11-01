C-17 Globemaster III Shoots Flares Over Fort Indiantown Gap, Scene Looks Scary

If you happen to follow what’s going on over in Ukraine, then you’re used by now with seeing military machines in action, spitting bullets, rockets and missiles for offensive purposes, and flares and other countermeasures for defensive ones.
There are a multitude of videos available on social media showing such instances and the ordeal local residents go through as all of this is going on around them - and we even get to see American-made weaponry in action there, mostly in the form of artillery, air defense, and drones.
But, at least for now, there are no American airplanes flying combat missions in the European war, and there is no need for them to do so at home. So, despite the U.S. Air Force’s (USAF) habit of constantly releasing images of its aircraft in action, we’re never shown American aircraft combat, and in very rare instances we get to see them in offensive or defensive action.
By dynamic offensive of defensive action, we understand something like the main photo of this pic: an American-made, American-flown C-17 Globemaster III, deployed with the 305th Air Mobility Wing based at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in New Jersey, shown here in a scary posture we’ll hopefully never get to see in real life, neither at home nor elsewhere: shooting flares as it tries to escape incoming enemy fire.
More importantly, the plane is doing that not over some battlefield in a remote location, but over America’s Bollen Range on Fort Indiantown Gap in Pennsylvania, forming in the head of the viewer an image rarely seen on American soil.
The pic was captured back in August, at a time when the plane was flying a “resupply mission with a low-level ingress into a hostile location while responding to simulated surface-to-air missiles fired by an enemy,” but was only recently made public by the USAF.
