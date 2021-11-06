C-130 Hercules Aircraft Catches DARPA Gremlins Drone Mid-Air

3 DARPA Wants Stealth Autonomous Vehicles to Navigate in Darkness and Underground

The U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) successfully demonstrated the recovery of an X-61 Gremlins drone, retrieving it into a C-130 Hercules aircraft mid-air. The complex maneuver was part of the Gremlins program and took place last month in Utah. 7 photos



The Gremlins can be used up to 20 times and offer significant advantages to military forces, lowering payload costs as well as mission and maintenance expenses compared to other conventional platforms.



Air Force Lieutenant Colonel Paul Calhoun, the Gremlins program manager, says that the latest demonstration represents "a culmination of years of hard work and demonstrates the feasibility of safe, reliable airborne recovery."



Last year, DARPA tried to



In total, over four flight tests were conducted before one X-61 ultimately demonstrated airborne recovery capability. The other wasn't so lucky, as it got destroyed during the flight tests. This demonstration allowed the team to gather data, which will be used in future missions.



"Airborne recovery is complex," said Calhoun. "We will take some time to enjoy the success of this deployment, then get back to work further analyzing the data and determining next steps for the Gremlins technology."



The



