BYD Sells 258,610 BEVs in Q3 2022, Still 85,220 Units Behind Tesla

In China, it does not matter if you sell battery electric vehicles (BEVs) or plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs). The Chinese government counts all of them as new energy vehicles (NEVs). If you use that parameter, Tesla sold 343,830 cars in Q3 2022, while BYD sold 538,704 units in the same period. That’s 56.7% more than the American EV maker managed to deliver. If you consider only BEVs, Tesla is still in the lead: BYD sold 258,610 EVs – or 85,220 fewer than the American company.

