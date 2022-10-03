BYD Sells 258,610 BEVs in Q3 2022, Still 85,220 Units Behind Tesla

In China, it does not matter if you sell battery electric vehicles (BEVs) or plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs). The Chinese government counts all of them as new energy vehicles (NEVs). If you use that parameter, Tesla sold 343,830 cars in Q3 2022, while BYD sold 538,704 units in the same period. That’s 56.7% more than the American EV maker managed to deliver. If you consider only BEVs, Tesla is still in the lead: BYD sold 258,610 EVs – or 85,220 fewer than the American company.
When considering only the Chinese market, BYD is clearly the BEV winner. Tesla does not disclose its numbers by location, but the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) does. It just did not release the September numbers so far. Anyway, Tesla would have had to sell 195,891 BEVs in China last month to beat BYD. The American EV maker sold 28,217 in July and 34,502 in August. The best prediction was that it had achieved around 90,000 units in September. If Tesla fulfilled that expectation, it would still need 100,000 units to reach the 258,610 BEVs BYD sold in Q3 2022.
The Chinese company sold most of its cars in China. It has recently started an international expansion that will see it selling its EVs in the main European markets by the end of 2023. We have not heard about plans to expand sales to the U.S., but it would not surprise us to learn what BYD is preparing for American customers in a few months.
To make matters worse for Tesla, BYD keeps expanding its sales numbers and the size of its lineup. The American EV maker is stuck with four models, one of them with ten years in the market with very few styling changes. Most automakers replace their old models with new ones after six years – even if they keep using the same name for these vehicles.
According to CNEVPost, BYD’s September numbers are 183.1% better than those the company had exactly one year ago and 15.1% higher than those the Chinese titan achieved in August 2022. Considering BEVs alone, BYD sold 161.5% more units in September 2022 than in September 2022. PHEVs also had a massive improvement: 214.5% growth from one year ago. Part of the explanation is that BYD decided not to sell combustion-engined vehicles anymore in April 2022. In other words, everything it produces now either has a small or a large battery pack.
At this pace, BYD should already sell more BEVs than Tesla by Q4 2022. If that proves to be too early, the Chinese company may beat the American EV maker by Q1 2023. It is important to remember that BYD will soon present the Seagull and is already trying to improve Dolphin production. The Seal already sold 7,473 units in September, just a while after reaching the market. Costing $10,000 less than a Model 3, it is just beginning its career and grabbing the market share it intends to conquer.
The Chinese company sold most of its cars in China. It has recently started an international expansion that will see it selling its EVs in the main European markets by the end of 2023. We have not heard about plans to expand sales to the U.S., but it would not surprise us to learn what BYD is preparing for American customers in a few months.
To make matters worse for Tesla, BYD keeps expanding its sales numbers and the size of its lineup. The American EV maker is stuck with four models, one of them with ten years in the market with very few styling changes. Most automakers replace their old models with new ones after six years – even if they keep using the same name for these vehicles.
According to CNEVPost, BYD’s September numbers are 183.1% better than those the company had exactly one year ago and 15.1% higher than those the Chinese titan achieved in August 2022. Considering BEVs alone, BYD sold 161.5% more units in September 2022 than in September 2022. PHEVs also had a massive improvement: 214.5% growth from one year ago. Part of the explanation is that BYD decided not to sell combustion-engined vehicles anymore in April 2022. In other words, everything it produces now either has a small or a large battery pack.
At this pace, BYD should already sell more BEVs than Tesla by Q4 2022. If that proves to be too early, the Chinese company may beat the American EV maker by Q1 2023. It is important to remember that BYD will soon present the Seagull and is already trying to improve Dolphin production. The Seal already sold 7,473 units in September, just a while after reaching the market. Costing $10,000 less than a Model 3, it is just beginning its career and grabbing the market share it intends to conquer.